Former Deer Creek baseball head coach JP Holman must have liked the way he looked with Edmond across his chest.
Holman was approved as the newest head coach of the Edmond Memorial Baseball program Thursday morning, after the Edmond Public School board voted on the hire.
Holman’s hire comes on the heels of this month’s resignation of Luke Yost. Yost will now coach on Southern Nazarene’s baseball staff next season.
Holman was most recently with the Antlers. He took over the reins at Deer Creek after the 2015 season. Then an assistant coach for the school, Holman stepped in on a reported “interim” basis after long-term, 14-year tenure from previous head coach Ron Moore ended in 2015.
Homan’s “interim” stint lasted four years. His most recent season culminating in a dueling effort with Class 6A State Champions Edmond Santa Fe Wolves in the late-2019 district schedule.
Now, the rivalry between Holman and the Wolves will only intensify with his migration to Edmond’s namesake Memorial High School.
“We’re really excited to have him back,” Edmond Public Schools Athletic Director Mike Nunley said on Thursday. “I’m glad to get such a quality coach.”
Nunley mentioned Holman was previously an assistant under Lonnie Cobble’s regime at Edmond Santa Fe.
