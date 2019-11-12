The HOPE Center Teen Leadership Board hosted the HOPE to Make a Difference 5K and Fun Run event Saturday, October 19, with all proceeds benefiting the HOPE Center of Edmond. The Teen Board is made up of 10 high school students from Edmond, and is a division of the HOPE Center of Edmond executive board.
HOPE Center was organized in April 1984 to meet a community need for a central agency to provide social services. The Center was developed by the Edmond Ministerial Alliance, an interdenominational council of churches, by volunteers and a grant from the Edmond Women's Club. The purpose of the HOPE Center is to meet the basic needs of members of the community within the Edmond and Arcadia areas.
HOPE Center is funded through private donations and grants. The funds raised by the Teen Board's 5K and Fun Run will provide much needed assistance to those facing hard times.
“I am always amazed at how our community supports those in need,” said Chris Sperry, Executive Director. “With over 50 runners and countless volunteers who showed up to support the event, we are able to help more families. A special shout-out to our Teen Board as well. They're an awesome group of young adults who are making a difference in our community.”
To learn more about HOPE Center of Edmond, visit their location at 1251 N. Broadway, Suite A, or their website at www.hopecenterofedmond.com. For more information, contact Chris Sperry, 405-348-1340.
