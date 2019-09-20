Oklahoma Christian Academy’s woeful start to the season continued Friday night when they met up with one of the most talented teams in Oklahoma’s Class A Football scene — the Minco Bulldogs.
Academy had a new quarterback starting for them on Friday. Jimmy Henault would throw the ball 74 times in his debut for the Eagles, completing 40 of his passes for 438 yards and five total touchdowns. His favorite target was S’Mauri Abram, who tallied three touchdowns Friday night away from home, and Henault found Noah Bosley for two more touchdowns as the Eagles put up 36 total points. It was their second-most points scored this season.
But, Academy couldn't keep up with the talented Minco offense, as the Bulldogs lit 56 points on their board, outclipping what was just a six-point Eagle deficit at halftime.
The defeat drops Academy to 0-2 in their district, as the Eagles will look to improve during a bye week next week before a tilt against Mooreland on Oct. 4th.
