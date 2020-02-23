It didn’t take long for Baylor freshman Emily Hott to show Waco just how bright she can shine on the softball diamond.
The Deer Creek graduate — who’s splitting time between the shortstop, left field and second base positions for the Bears — entered with two outs and a runner on third in the bottom of the eighth inning last Saturday against Western Illinois. She’d hammer a hit through the middle infield to record her first collegiate walk-off winner.
It came in her seventh collegiate start.
Hott then gave the Bears two more hits in Sunday’s championship win over Prairie View A&M. An infield, RBI-single put one across in the bottom of the first. Later, Hott recorded Baylor’s only extra-base hit in the 8-3 title win during the sixth inning when she doubled to left field. The hit scored pinch-runner Kayman Courtney, and Hott herself scored to make it a four-run advantage later in the frame.
Sunday’s win for the Bears was Hott’s second collegiate multi-hit game. Her first came in just her second start ever — facing Louisville back on Feb. 7. This weekend’s multi-hit outing saw her named to the Getterman’s All-Tournament Team.
For Hott, the tourney team selection saw her standing by athletes she’s been following since before she hit the scene.
“It’s awesome, especially to play with them,” Hott said after the nomination to the All-Tournament team. “A lot of these girls I looked up to, seeing them play in the Women’s College World Series. It was great to stand by them and have such a supportive team.”
The Getterman win helped the Bears pull an early-180 this season. According to the Baylor media department, BU failed to qualify for the same tournament’s finals last year. Now, with Hott’s walk-off and two-RBI championship performance, the Bears went home as victors in their own, annual tournament.
