Southmoore quarterback Jaedyn Scott had 193 total yards and three touchdowns in the Sabrecats 24-17 win over the Edmond North Huskies. It was Southmoore’s first win of the season, and moved both teams to 1-7 on the year.
Scott finished 8-for-22 with 103 passing yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception, and carried the ball 12 times for 90 yards in his three touchdown performance. His two touchdowns in the third quarter, a 50-yard pass to Carson Padgett and a 13-yard scramble, would prove to be too much for the Huskies to overcome.
After finding themselves down 24-7 early in the fourth quarter, Edmond North scored 10 quick points to put themselves within 7 of the Sabrecats.
“I feel like we played with great effort,” said North Head Coach Tanner Roof. “The beginning of the year our goal was improve each and every day, and improve week to week, and this is the approach that we’ll have throughout. Southmoore played a really good football game and the clock ran out on us.”
Jarrett Whitefield got the run started, punching it in from two yards out to make it 24-14. Whitefield was a force on the ground for the Huskies, carrying the ball 21 times for 112 yards and 1 touchdown.
With 7 minutes left in the game, Logan LaBrue came away with a pivotal interception — the only turnover of the game — that would lead to a 62-yard reception from Xander Steele. Steele ripped away from his defender and was chased down by a Sabrecat. The drive ended with a Campbell Ambrose field goal to cut it to just 7 points.
After a holding call stalled Southmoore’s last drive of the game, the Huskies got the ball back with just 26 seconds to work. After a short completion and an incompletion, the game was ended after Edmond North quarterback Colby Entwistle scrambled past several defenders, but threw the ball past the line of scrimmage, ending the game.
The cold and rain couldn’t stop the Husky passing attack as Entwistle threw the ball 27 times on the night. He finished 11-for-27 with 164 yards and 1 passing touchdown.
“It seemed like it wasn’t affecting him as much,” Roof said. “But we had several drops and we gotta overcome that.”
North’s first touchdown came on their second drive of the game, when they put together an 11-play, 68-yard drive starting with four passing completions and capped off by a Jack Cheap receiving touchdown. Entwistle spread the field, completing passes to 4 different receivers on the drive, with Whitefield getting the carries on the ground. Cheap caught his first pass of the game streaking across the end zone to go up 7-0 on the Sabrecats.
Southmoore answered with a long scoring drive of their own, but it resulted in just a field goal.
The Sabrecats would score their first half touchdown late in the second quarter, rattling off a 10-play scoring drive and leaving only 37 seconds for the Huskies to work with before halftime.
Southmoore kicker Cameron Little finished 3-for-3 on point afters, with one field goal. Ambrose, North’s kicker, finished perfect on the night as well with two PATs and his field goal.
Next week, the Huskies head to Norman North for a 7 p.m. Friday game.
