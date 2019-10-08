Edmond North is one win away from qualifying for their second consecutive state tournament after beating regional hosts Westmoore 11-6 in Thursday evening’s regional semifinals.
The Huskies used a trio for three-run innings to dispatch the Jaguars. The first of the pair came early, too, in Tuesday’s top of the first inning.
Riah Smith drew a one-out, full-count walk midway through that first inning Tuesday. The base on balls advanced Kamryn Garvie to second, after Garvie grounded into a fielder’s choice in the game’s second at-bat.
Shortstop Emily Deramus immediately scored Garvie, then, after hitting a grounder that troubled Westmoore’s left side of the infield. A batter later, pitcher Evy Aud scored both Smith and Deramus with a two-out single to right field.
The runs helped Aud’s case in the circle, but she’d do work there, too. The first three Westmoore batters reached on a walk, single and hit-by-pitch to begin the bottom of the first. Aud wiggled out of it, though, striking out Westmoore’s clean-up hitter on three straight strikes before she got the five-hole to ground into a double-play, stranding all three runners.
Westmoore was able to put two runs across in the second, though they were quickly offset by three run fifth and sixth innings from North.
Emily Deramus had one of the best at-bats of her young high school career in that fifth inning. Batting three batters after Abby Hunter and Jacee Minter led off the inning with a double and a single, respectively, Deramus drew up a 3-1 count after fouling off the third pitch of her appearance.
She then battled through eight consecutive pitches, fouling them all off before drawing her 13th pitch of the at-bat to centerfield. The bases were juiced with Hunter, Minter and Kamryn Garvie all reaching earlier in the inning, and Deramus squeezed them — pulp and all — for three crucial runs with Westmoore trailing by just one run at the time.
Westmoore put one more run across in each of the fifth and sixth innings, but nine batters saw the plate for the Huskies in their third three-run inning of the game — this time in the top of the sixth.
Garvie, Smith and Gracie Carpenter all scored runs with their bats in that sixth frame.
Jacee Minter continued her perfect regionals Tuesday. After going 3-for-3 against Santa Fe earlier in the day, Minter posted a 4-for-4, single-RBI game against Westmoore. Carpenter (2-for-4, RBI), Aud (2-for-4, 2 RBI) and Grace Valois ( 2-for-4) each had multiple hits in the win. Deramus hit once for three RBIs, and Kamryn Garvie (1-for-3, RBI) and Abby Hunter (1-for-2, two walks) pushed North to 13 hits.
Evy Aud threw all seven to earn the win, striking out two and allowing four earned runs.
Edmond North now sits just a single win away from qualifying for the 2019 Class 6A State Tournament. Their first chance will come tomorrow at 2 p.m., against the winner of Westmoore and Edmond Santa Fe’s one-loss semifinal. The “if necessary” game will come tomorrow, too, with it starting at 4 p.m. should it be needed.
