The Edmond North wrestling team is state quarterfinal bound after Huskies through a flurry of pin-fall wins across the lower weights of Friday’s state quarterfinal meeting with the OSSAA’s seventh-ranked Tulsa Union High School.
Edmond North’s Garret McBride ran through his 106-pound bout on Friday afternoon, pinning Union’s Riley Trickett in just 29 seconds in the dual’s ninth pairing. McBride, the feather-weight, garnished a crucial and quick six team points just after Tulsa Union had used a fall at the heavyweight pairing to bring Friday’s dual into single-match distance.
Edmond North head coach Andy Schneider said the success from McBride — alongside two handfuls of other Husky wrestlers — was anticipated going into Friday’s fight.
“I thought our lower weights did a good job at going out and taking care of business,” Schneider said. “On paper, I thought we were favored in nine matches, and we ended up winning 10.”
McBride’s quick-six was matched by Aiden Godbehere’s 5-nil decision win over Jarrod Gilliam at 113. Then, Nate Becker, Ayden Little and 132-pound Josh Parks each finished with first-period pin-falls of their own. The flurry blew Friday wide open.
“I knew we were favored heavily at those weights, and they all got falls,” Schneider said.
North’s Jaxon Randall was the first to get the Huskies on the board, after North dropped the opening 145-pound match on a major decision. Randall got a a fall in the third period over JC Lohmann to make it 6-4 North at the time.
Braden Bowman extended Edmond North’s lead over Tulsa Union with an 11-6 decision a match later. Then, Trey Bowman offset a Union, one-point win at 170 with a 10-1 major himself.
Another close decision at 195 went Union’s way, but Edmond North’s Christian Cantu pinned Union’s Ashton Martin. Cantu’s pin helped offset the oncoming Union sixer at heavyweight.
Schneider was complimentary of Union’s ability to spar with the Huskies early, before his team pulled away with the late spree.
“They did a good job early keeping the matches close at 160 and 182. I had figured in falls at those weights and we won by a decision and major decision,” Schneider said.
Next for Schneider’s grapplers is the highest-lauded dual team in the state: Broken Arrow High School. Undefeated, the Tigers moved through Edmond Memorial in Friday’s semifinals to set up a date with Edmond’s 19-time city champions on Saturday at noon.
The Huskies know Saturday’s semifinals will be tough, but Schneider says if there’s ever a time his Huskies could cause an issue, then it’s going to happen with the form they’re currently in.
“We’re not going to pretend like (Broken Arrow) isn’t good,” Schneider started. “But our guys are in the best shape of the season, and we’re wrestling our best right now. We will take the momentum from today into tomorrow’s semifinal. The goal is to wrestle hard for three full periods with lots of confidence and the scoreboard will take care of itself.”
The two, top-4 ranked teams will collide tomorrow in Enid’s Stride Bank Center at noon.
