The International Professional Rodeo Association (IPRA) along with the Lazy E Arena (LEA) announces a collaboration to relocate the International Finals Rodeo (IFR) for its 50th anniversary and beyond. Within this new partnership benefits will be seen by all members involved from contestants to stock contractors to contract personnel.
“This is a historic day for the International Professional Rodeo Association and the International Finals Rodeo. We are proud to announce a partnership with the Lazy E Arena that will help bring the IPRA and the IFR closer to its goals. Those goals include increased benefits for our members, sponsors, and fans. This move sets in motion a plan of continued growth for years to come,” says Dale Yerigan, general manager of the IPRA.
Yerigan, who has won 11 World Championships in the Steer Wrestling, has always had sense of what it takes to benefit the rodeo athletes and sees this move as one in a forward direction for all involved.
Fans will have a refreshed experience from the Lazy E’s rich history in western sports and improved production techniques. As discussed in the live press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 28 increases to the contestant prize money will grow from $26,000 per event to more than $33,000 per event in the seven standard events, continuing with equal money in the Team Roping for headers and heelers.
Yerigan said the Lazy E is pleased to announce that the Breakaway Roping will increase from a total of $15,000 to match the seven standard events with more than $33,000. This will bring the total cash payout of the event up to $300,000. Stock Contractors will see a 20% increase per animal in stock lease for the 2020 event. Contract personnel who are selected to work IFR50 will also see a 20% increase in pay.
When the Lazy E Arena was constructed in 1984, western sports, more specifically rodeo, were the primary tenant in mind.
Fans who attend the upcoming International Finals Rodeo will be welcomed with a strong sense of cowboy heritage that lives inside the historic Lazy E Arena, Yerigan said. They will also enjoy the unique amenities offered by the LEA including new seating options, an unobstructed, intimate view of the arena floor, and state of the art video, lights, and sound brought in for the new age entertainment. The LEA offers numerous RV hook ups as well as free parking for patrons attending IFR50 slated for Jan. 17-19, 2020.
The International Professional Rodeo Association (IPRA) has been providing rodeo excitement for more than 50 years. From big cities to small towns, from major league stadiums to portable arenas, the IPRA is the sport’s second largest professional rodeo association sanctioning over 300 rodeos. The IPRA is keeping the spirit of the west alive from coast to coast throughout the United States and Canada.
The Lazy E Arena — just southeast of Guthrie and northeast of Edmond — was established in December 1984. From giving PBR its start to the Timed Event Championship of the World, the Lazy E has hosted world champions, world championships and personalities galore. In 2005, Gaylord sold the property to a partnership from Nevada, and in October 2013 the property was sold to the McKinney Family from Midland, Texas. The ownership group has long recognized not only the tremendous facility, but also the importance of the Lazy E’s place in Rodeo and Oklahoma history. The family has committed to maintaining the Lazy E as the World’s premier western entertainment facility. Many updates and renovations are taking place at the arena which are expected to enhance the fan experience.
