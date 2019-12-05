One thing is certain: It won’t be just another game.
The UCO-OU hockey rivalry is among the most emotionally charged in collegiate sports. This year, there’s plenty at stake. UCO (11-7-2), hasn’t played up to expectations, but the strength of their schedule has kept them ranked in the top 10 nationally, this week at No. 8. Oklahoma (13-3-0) has surprised the Western Collegiate Hockey League, moving up from its 18th-place preseason ranking to No. 12 this week and finding itself ahead of the Bronchos in the conference standings.
But you can throw all that out the window Thursday night when the Bronchos and Sooners meet for the first of four times this season. Oklahoma controlled the series from their first meeting in 2006 until 2014 when UCO found its stride and a pair of national championships, a trophy OU has yet to claim. None of that will matter either.
“From the first day you put on a UCO jersey and play them, whether you understand it at the time or not, you just know you’re supposed to hate them,” said Bronchos’ head coach, Mike Rivera. “It’s one of the best but most under covered rivalries in college hockey.”
Last season, UCO won three of the four contests, but that arch-enemy mentality was on display when one game ended in a tie in regulation and remained tied in overtime, forcing a shootout that OU won. Upon making the final save, the Sooner’s goalie made a hand gesture toward the UCO student seating section that got him suspended.
University of Oklahoma Assistant Coach Austin Miller said the back story of the two programs plays a big role. Craig McAlister started the OU program and coached the team for three years before moving on to launch the UCO program. That shared history was bound to breed a rivalry.
The games are raucous, more than double the number of spectators that turn out for most games. The rivals play two games this week and a second pair Feb. 21-22.
“You see a lot of well-known faces from the hockey community that show up for it and you don’t want to be on the losing side of it, that’s for sure,” Rivera said.
Both coaches, who each played for the teams they now coach, said the size and clamor of the crowd fuels the players. Added to the history of the rivalry, players have a sense that they’re playing for something bigger than a checkmark in the win column.
There’s something different about the atmosphere of an OU-UCO game,” Rivera said. “It’s so loud you can’t hear yourself. It’s so intense you almost can’t feel your legs at times.”
Miller said the games are crucial to OU as the teams close out the first semester.
"We've had a pretty good start to the season,” he said, “but to count that as a success, we really need to come out with two wins this week."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.