Drew Scott is a huge fan of the Kansas City Royals, and now a million fellow baseball fans are seeing Scott’s talent on display.
With school closed and baseball practice cancelled due to coronavirus precautions, Scott put ink to paper to create an alternate logo for his favorite team.
Scott’s mom posted a photo of the design on social media and then Twitter did what Twitter does. The next thing the Edmond 8th grader knew, his logo was part of the team’s weekly kids’ activity sheet. The Royals turned Scott’s creation into a coloring page distributed to the club’s more than 1 million Twitter fans.
The drawing even drew positive reviews from Royals outfielder Brett Phillips.
“I’m a huge Royals fan,” Scott said. “I like the way they play the game and one time I got to sit next to Jerry Terrell. He was so nice and it made me like the team even more.”
Since Scott, who plays catcher on his middle school team, couldn’t play the game he loves with the school season cancelled because of health concerns from novel coronavirus, he put another talent to work designing the logo.
“I’ve always liked the Royals’ logo and I thought I could combine it with an additional baseball look,” Scott said. “I like drawing and thinking about how to promote things I love. I created an ad for my lawn mowing business too. It’s just fun to pull things together.”
Scott is anxiously awaiting opening day and hopes to see his boys in blue from the Kauffman Stadium seats this summer. Until then, Scott will continue to hone his skills behind the plate and at the artist’s easel.
Drew Scott is the son of Andy and Tara Scott of Edmond.
