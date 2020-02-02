The KickingBird Ladies Golf association will hold its annual coffee to kick off the 2020 golf year midway through next month, the organization announced this week.
At 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, new and existing members of the KickingBird Ladies Golf Association will be welcomed at KickingBird Golf Course for the annual coffee kick off.
The association says those unable to attend need not worry. Registration forms required to join the association are available currently at the KickingBird course.
The association’s yearly dues are $30, and the first day of play will begin at 9 a.m. March 2.
KickingBird Golf course is located at 1600 E. Danforth Road in Edmond.
