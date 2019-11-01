The Oklahoma Christian Academy Eagles celebrated their Homecoming with a 62-0 shutout win over the winless Capitol Hill Red Wolves at Edmond North Stadium Saturday night behind six touchdowns from senior wide receiver and Homecoming King Noah Bosley.
“As athletic director I love homecoming but as a football coach I hate it, because there’s so many distractions,” said OCA head coach Grey Powell. “But in my opinion this is the best performance of an OCA football team at Homecoming in terms of blocking out the distractions and working hard, so I’m proud of them. I guess we need to have Homecoming every week.”
Due to S’mauri Abram missing Friday’s game with an injury he suffered against Crossings Christian a week before, coach Powell said it made his guys feel like they needed to step up and Bosley, the only senior on the field, did that.
“He had a monster game,” Powell said. “If he’d of just won a trip to Disney land he’d be doing good. We moved him from X receiver to H receiver because S’mauri couldn’t play, and he stepped right in and he did a great job. He’s a track star and we saw that tonight with his speed.”
OCA got off to a fast start as in just 12 seconds the Eagles recovered their own onside kick and then scored on the first play of the game as quarterback James Hanault connected with Antone Prince from 38-yards yards out.
The Eagles rode the opening drive momentum putting up 48 points in the first half, backed by five touchdowns from Bosley.
But it was not just the offense scoring as the Eagles stripped a Red Wolf runner and the defenseman Colt Davidson picked it up for a scoop-and-score. The OCA defense then started the second half with an interception from Walker Sharp. This led to a Hanault 52-yard touchdown pass to Bosley. Xavier Sayler picked up the 2-point conversion with a pass from Hanault and the Eagles finished the game with a 7-yard run from Prince, for his second of score of the night.
“[Prince] caught those screen passes and made big plays and really ran the ball well in the second half.” Powell said.
After the 48 point start, Academy finished with just 14 points in the second half.
“We’ve been taking our licks,” Powell said about 2-7 OCA’s season. “I told them at half time we’re going to play hard but we’re not going to take advantage of the situation and make these guys feel how we’ve felt in some of these games. So I’m proud of them, they played clean.”
The Eagles will try to match last season’s record next Friday when they battle Watonga at Edmond North Highschool at 7 p.m.
“We just got to put it all together and tonight we did," Powell said. “We get one more game and Watonga’s going to be a little tougher so we’ll see what happens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.