University of Central Oklahoma senior volleyball standout Dominique Lipari was named First Team All-Region Wednesday by both the American Volleyball Coaches Association and the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association, earning the honor for the first time in the Kansas City, Mo. native's career.
Lipari will move on to the All-American ballot, to be announced later this month.
Lipari earned First Team All-MIAA honors as well following her senior season. The Broncho libero had a career-high 750 digs this season, averaging 6.88 per set. Her per-set numbers rank No. 1 in the nation among all Division II players. Her 750 total digs, the third-best season in UCO history, ranks second nationally and is the seventh-best mark among all NCAA volleyball players at any division.
Lipari wrapped up a stellar four-year career this season, having been the primary libero for the Bronchos from 2016-19. She finished her career with 2,428 digs, which ranks second in school history. That mark also is the fifth-best among active Division II players for a career. Lipari played 437 sets for the Bronchos over the past four seasons, averaging 5.5 digs per set during that time.
Her All-MIAA selection two weeks ago also made her just the fourth player in school history to receive that honor in all four seasons. She earned Second Team All-MIAA as a freshman and sophomore before earning First Team honors in each of the past two seasons.
The Central Region is made up teams from the MIAA, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, and the Great American Conference. The region coaches vote on the AVCA team and the region's sports information directors vote on the D2CCA team.
