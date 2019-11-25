ROGERS, Ark. —Three of the four Edmond contestants in the annual Oklahoma-Arkansas All-Star Cross Country meet at Rogers High School last Saturday earned top-20 medals.
Max Wheeler of Edmond Santa Fe topped the local contingent with a 10th-place finish with a time of 16:39.68 for the 5K course. Tyler Goza of North claimed the No. 14 spot with a time of 17:05.89.
Oklahoma Class 2A champion Collen McLain of Mooreland was the overall winner finishing in 16:08.29, but Arkansas runners finished 2-9 to claim the dual team championship.
Santa Fe's Britton Russell finished in the No. 12 slot in 20:27.82 to claim a medal. Tally Smith of North barely missed the medal stand, finishing No. 23 in 20:56.15. Arkansas also won the team title in the girls' division taking 7 of the top 10 spots.
Oklahoma girls claiming medals were:
4. Zoie Kiddy, Kiefer, 19:49.91
5. Riley Coleman, Watonga, 19.56.35
6. Zoee Weaver, Beaver, 20:03.19
11. Avery Stanley, Yukon, 20:25.66
12. Britton Russell, SF, 20:27.82
16. Kaitlyn Byrd, Moore, 20:40.19
19. Haley Smith, Comm. Chr., 20:42.03
Other Oklahoma girls competing included Tally Smith of North (20.56.15), Cayden Brickman of Stillwater and Elaina Fries of Bartlesville.
Oklahoma boys earning medals included:
1. Collen McLain, Mooreland, 16:08.29
10. Max Wheeler, SF 16:39.60
14. Tyler Goza, North, 17:05.89
17. Maverick Stephenson, Comm. Chr., 17:12.62
18. Brycen Ward, Durant, 17:15.35
Other boys representing Oklahoma included Agustin Lopez of Little Axe, Dawson Reed of Durant, Riley Randall of Meeker, Carlos Vallejo of Chisholm, Kasen Stevens of Hooker, Caden Goss of Ft. Gibson, Phoenix Randleman of Kiefer, Justin Hill of Anadarko, Francisco Ortega of Mooreland, Cy Walters of Watonga, Jordan Coody of North Rock Creek, Kyle Ginn of Purcell, Levi Jones of Wright City and Ben Brown of Mooreland.
