Edmond North’s lone-remaining girl wrestling athlete will compete in this weekend’s upcoming Class 6A girls state wrestling tournament, the OSSAA announced when brackets were released this week.
Morgan Maggard will compete in the inaugural girls state tournament for Edmond North at the 118-pound bracket this weekend at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. Edmond’s Maggard is one of 16 female wrestlers competing at the 118 weight alone.
Edmond North head coach Andy Schneider is excited to see Maggard go this weekend, mostly because she’s been successful in the burn she’s gotten throughout her senior season.
Maggard has competed this year in two tournaments with girls divisions. She won her bracket at this year’s pre-turkey open tournament, and she finished sixth in the national and coveted Kansas City Stampede wrestling tournament this winter.
According to Schneider, Maggard is the self-proclaimed toughest girl amongst the 2,600 students at Edmond North High School. This weekend, she’ll be able to prove if she’s the toughest 118-pound female wrestler in the state of Oklahoma.
“Her claim she likes to make is that she’s the only girl tough enough in the school to make wrestling work,” Schneider said.
To begin the year, the program held an interest meeting. Maggard, a manager for the program throughout the last five years, was one of two female athletes to start the season. Now, with the last weekend of the season soon-upcoming, she’s the lone female Husky to be competing.
Maggard’s double-elimination weekend will start at 11 a.m.’s first-round on Friday morning. There she’ll draw Newcastle High School’s Sheridan Morrison in the first round of the 118 bracket. After that she’ll draw either Daityn Webb or Bartlesville’s Raylee Hill depending on the outcome of each of the two respective first-round matches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.