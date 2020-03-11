With 31 minutes remaining in the first half, Deer Creek’s David Meachum streaked up the right side of the field with the ball. He blazed by two Edmond Memorial defenders until it was just him and the Bulldog’s goalie. He made his move, kicking the ball hard and pushing it past his opponent to give the Antlers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“That’s typical David Meachum,” Deer Creek’s head coach Zach Stephens said casually after Tuesday’s game.
This particular night for Meachum included a hat trick that helped Deer Creek defeat Memorial 7-3 and move to 3-0 on the season.
“He’s dangerous. He’s absolutely dangerous,” Coach Stephens said of Meachum’s play. “First couple of years he’d want to run… Now he’s connecting our midfield and checking back to the ball.”
Edmond Memorial scored the first goal of the game just six minutes into the game after Fletcher Creed snuck the ball past an entangled goalie.
The Antlers would score the next six goals of the match, three of them coming from Meachum. His second goal came off an assist from Ryan Yetishefsky. The pair tore into Bulldog territory, and Meachum tapped the ball off a near perfect assist from Yetishefky.
Meachum saved his best goal of the night for last. In the 34th minute, he fell backwards and rocketed the ball behind him into the net.
Dani Valdez, Josh Bakare, Tyner Ferguson and Preston Martens scored Deer Creek’s other four goals in the match.
The girls match earlier in the day had much less scoring, but finished with the same result as Deer Creek left with a win over the Bulldogs.
Ryan Ackerman got Edmond Memorial started off with a goal in the 24th minute. She broke away from all Antler defenders by herself, and used a nifty move to boot the ball past her opponent.
One of Memorial’s bright spots on the day was goalie Baylor Franz, who did her best to keep the Antlers off the scoreboard. The freshman was a force in goal all night, going airborne and diving all over the place to keep the ball from going through. She finished with 15 saves and 28 stops in the match.
“That’s unreal,” Memorial head coach Rachel Crabaugh said. “She is a stud goalie, and I think for a coach it’s so much about who you can trust in the goal. And I know that she is such an athlete and she would put the team on her back.”
Deer Creek would sneak two past Franz however, as Grace Pitt kicked a ball with just nine minutes remaining in the first half that sailed perfect over Franz and into the goal.
After numerous failed attempts in the second half, Deer Creek finally snuck the game winning goal in with exactly four minutes remaining in the contest. The Antler’s Emily Tincher sliced up the middle of the field and kicked the ball hard towards Memorial’s goal. The ball broke right, as did Franz, but deflected off a player at the last second and slid into the left side of the goal away from the goalie.
Memorial wouldn’t produce anything in the final few minutes, and Deer Creek would go on to win 2-1 and improve to 2-1.
