The Edmond Memorial Bulldogs came into Tuesday’s game against the Stillwater Pioneers looking to bounce back from their close loss to Santa Fe on February 7th, and they did just that. Katelyn Levings finished with 19 points, and ultimately led the Bulldogs to a victory over the Pioneers 54-34.
The game stayed close for the majority of the first half, but a 3-pointer from Lauren Hjelmstad and a couple free throws from Cayren Davis increased Memorial’s lead to 10 with four minutes to go in the second quarter. The baskets looked to separate the Bulldogs separate just before the halftime intermission.
However, the Pioneers answered by going on a 9-4 run, making the score 28-23 at half, and giving themselves a little bit of momentum.
The Bulldogs came out firing on all cylinders in the second half. It started when Levings made a corner 3-pointer and then a layup on back-to-back possessions, followed by a pair of 3-pointers from Isabel Langenberg. Memorial only allowed four points in the third quarter and led Stillwater 41-27 going into the fourth.
Levings had a good start to the fourth, too. She scored the team’s first 10 points, building a 51-31 lead with 3:35 remaining. Bella Hammond scored the final bucket of the game with 10 seconds remaining.
The Bulldogs’ swarming defense and efficient shooting in the second half helped Memorial outscore Stillwater 26-11 in the second half.
Langenberg finished with 10 points and Baylor Franz scored nine (4-for-4 from the field, 1-for-1 from 3). Hjelmstad tacked on five points, and Kyndal Davis, Cayren Davis and Ella Hamlin combined for nine points.
Seat, Bulldog boys follow suit
The Class 6A No. 6 Edmond Memorial Boys cruised to a victory over Stillwater with a final score of 79-46.
JV Seat made his presence known and controlled the paint for the entire game. The Pioneers couldn’t do much inside, which led to them setting for outside 3-pointers. Seat led the way with 17 points, which was highlighted by an athletic put-back slam in the fourth quarter.
Jake Royal opened the game up with a 3-pointer from the left wing to get things started, and Sean Pedulla made two 3-pointers of his own in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs’ swarming defense affected the Pioneers in a big way. With 4:20 left, the Pioneers hadn’t made a shot from the field. Their only three points were from free-throws.
Stillwater took the first timeout of the game after Jake Royal forced a turnover and made a transition layup on the other end.
Memorial led 23-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Right when Gabe Seat entered the game, he made a 3-pointer off an assist from Pedulla to increase the lead to 16, but the Pioneers answered with back-to-back 3s of their own to make the score 39-29.
At halftime, the Bulldogs still had firm control of the game, leading the Pioneers 43-30.
The Bulldogs went on a 14-5 run in the first five minutes of the third quarter with all 14 of those points coming from inside. This increased their lead to 22, and a score of 57-35 at the first timeout of the half.
They didn’t stop there, a transition layup by Jake Royal capped off a 20-point third quarter for the Bulldogs. Memorial entered the fourth with a 63-37 lead.
The Bulldogs held strong the rest of the way with JV Seat scoring seven of the team’s first nine points of the quarter.
Royal finished with 15 points (7-for-10 from the field), Pedulla tacked on 14 points (6-for-8 from the field), and Ben White scored six points on just five shots. JV Seat, Royal, and Pedulla combined for 48 points on 21-for-29 shooting (72%).
The sixth-ranked Edmond Memorial boys have now won four games in a row, and eight out of their last nine.
