Edmond Memorial boys and girls track squads took different routes but both ended up with championship trophies in competition on the first weekend of the outdoor track and field campaign Saturday.
The Memorial boys journeyed to Owasso and racked up 175 points while winning three of the four relay races. Meanwhile, the girls were down the road at Holland Hall where they piled up 190 points, and the dominance continued as the Lady Bulldogs "B" squad claimed the runner-up trophy with 64 points.
Edmond North was also in the field at Owasso and finished in fourth place with 67 points in the boys’ division.
The Bulldogs won the 400, 3200 and 1600 relay races and placed second in the 800 for 76 points. They also got medals in four individual events.
Collin Morris won the high jump, clearing 6-2 while Tyler Jamison won both hurdles races, taking gold in the 110 and 300 hurdles in 15.14 and 41.27, respectively. Blake Rice added a gold in the 800 with a winning time of 2:00.55.
For North, Sam Mason won the shot put with a throw of 54-1 and the 100-meter dash with an 11.61 win by LeBron Jones.
The Bulldog girls had nine first place medals at Holland Hall including wins in all four relays. The Memorial "B" team won the 400 in 50.01, while the varsity won the 3200 (10:10.41), 800 (1:44.35) and 1600 (4:08.01).
Tinya Ridge won both the 100 in 12.11 and the 200 in 25.42, while Mary McKey and Jayla Scott traded wins in the hurdles, Scott winning the 100's in 15.17 and McKey second in 15.40, while McKey took the 300 in 44.91 with Clark the runner-up in 48.73.
Another Memorial gold came from Hattie Johnson who won the pole vault by clearing 9-0.
OTHER MEDALISTS
SECOND PLACE: Marilyn West, Mem, SP, 34-5; Madison Schmidt, Mem, LJ, 16-1; Riley DeQuasie, Mem, HJ, 4-10; Mem B 800 relay, 1:52.51; Veagan Jones, Mem B 800 2:30.22; Cayla Cole, Mem, 100, 12.55 and 200, 26.76; Ellie Thionett, Mem, 400, 62.64; Kai Simpson, N, LJ, 20-2; Jamison Evers, Mem, PV, 13-0; Mem Boys 800 Relay, 1:31.03; Jacob Givens, Mem, 100, 11.73; Andrew Cordova, Mem, 400, 51.73; Jackson Watts, Mem, 1600, 4:35.44.
THIRD PLACE: Anthony Polley, Mem, SP, 47-1; Britt Hogue, Mem. PV, 13-0;
North Boys 400 relay, 44.58; Blake Chandler, Mem, 110 Hurd, 16.76; Tyler Goza, N,
3200, 10:09.02; Jackson Watts, Mem, 800, 2:03.06; Jentemon Smith, Mem, 300 Hurdles
42.47; Coleman Parker, N, 200, 23.31; Memorial Girls B 1600 relay, 4:17.67.
FOURTH PLACE: Memorial Girls 400 relay, 52.48; Ava Hoppe, Mem, 100 hurd,
16.38; Hallie Johnson, Mem, 300 hurd, 51.47; Simon Larrimore, Mem, 800, 2:03.67;
Nathan Phillips, Mem, 400, 53.41; Carson Kardokus, Mem, 1600. 4:38.91.
