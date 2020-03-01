The Edmond Memorial Bulldogs won the Class 6A Region 2 Championship after beating the Edmond North Huskies 57-42. They were led by Sean Pedulla and CJ Campbell. Pedulla led the team in scoring with 19 points, but Campbell finished close-behind with 15 points.
After the game, the Bulldogs showed their excitement by huddling up at mid-court with the student section as they sang along to “We Are The Champions” by Queen.
“It’s good to see all of our hard work payoff,” Pedulla said after the win. “We still got more wins that we hope to obtain. Coming in playing North for the fourth time, we knew it was going to be tough, but we knew if we stuck together and played solid defense, we’d be alright.”
The anticipation for this Regional Championship was high. The student sections were into it and the stands were packed full. Memorial was looking to beat North for the fourth time this season, and North came into this game tired of the heart-breaking losses, and they wanted revenge against the ‘Dogs on Saturday night.
It was just 13-9 Bulldogs at the end of the first quarter, but Memorial started the second quarter on a 7-0 run, highlighted by a transition layup by CJ Campbell and a 3-pointer by Jake Royal.
Sean Pedulla got his hand in the way for a steal, and proceeded to make a jumper at the top of the key as he was fouled. He made the free-throw for a 3-point play.
North countered with back-to-back 3-pointers by Josh Price and Joell Wilson to make it 23-16.
With 33 seconds left until halftime, CJ Campbell split a double-team and made an aggressive move to the basket, drew the foul and made the shot. This gave the Bulldogs a 29-19 lead going into halftime.
The Bulldogs’ defense was stout in the first half, getting their hands in passing lanes, and not allowing much in the paint.
JV seat dominated the boards in the third quarter, and when he scored a layup after a nice post-move, it made the score 33-23.
After North’s Landry Harris came up with a 3-point play to make it 33-26, Pedulla drained two 3-pointers in a row, both times having a hand in his face, followed by a Jake Royal corner-3 and another layup by JV Seat. This gave the Bulldogs their biggest lead of the night at 44-28.
A 3-pointer by Wilson and a couple of free-throws by Dalante Shannon made the score 46-34 going into the final eight minutes, and it kept the Huskies within reach.
North knew they had to get something going quick, so they chalked up a play that led to a wide-open corner 3-pointer by Josh Price. It cut the lead to single digits to open the fourth, but Keyshon Spotwood answered with two free-throws on the other end, followed by a layup in traffic by Pedulla.
Memorial led North 53-40 with just two minutes remaining, and a mid-range jumper by Ben White thirty seconds later ultimately ended up being the dagger.
JV Seat finished with 11 points and Jake Royal tacked on six points.
For North, Joell Wilson finished with 11 points on two made 3-pointers, and Josh Price had nine points on three more 3-pointers himself. Sam Walker made a 3-pointer, and Abraham Aghasedo had eight points.
