Jill Dickson put a stamp on her impressive opening week Thursday evening, hitting two home runs and reaching base all four times during a six-RBI game against Norman North.
Dickson homered in her first at-bat against the Timberwolves Thursday, scoring Beth McAnally and Mandi Lenon. Three innings later she hit a three-run bomb again, scoring sisters Beth and Leah McAnally that ultimately put six tallies in her RBI column. She also recorded 10 total bases in the win.
She added two more singles to finish Thursday a blistering and perfect 4-for-4 from the plate, scoring three runs herself. She was eventually held responsible for nine of Memorial’s 12 runs in the run-rule win.
Defensively, Dickson was just as dominant. She pitched the full six innings Thursday, striking out 15 batters and just giving three hits and one earned run. Seventy-three of her 106 pitches were strikes in the win, and only three of her 18 retired batters were relinquished via put-outs behind her.
Joining Dickson in multiple hits Thursday was Beth McAnally, Emersen Heron and Mia Holliman. Heron and McAnally each scored twice themselves. Holliman pushed two more Bulldog runners across — one in the sixth and one in the fourth. Mandi Lenon and leadoff Caylor Cole each had hits, too, to round out the Memorial offense with a total of 12 hits against three different Norman North batters.
It’s the second time this week the Norman North Timberwolves have been run-ruled by an Edmond-area team, with Deer Creek tearing into them Tuesday to the tune of a 10-0 win.
