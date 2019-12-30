The Edmond Memorial girls basketball team will have plenty of momentum to ride the rest of the holiday season, as they defeated three teams to take home the trophy in the Enid Holiday Classic on Saturday.
“Confidence is so important in any sporting activity, and I think this gave us confidence,” Memorial head coach Curt Knox said of his team’s tournament wins.
The Bulldogs started their three-day tournament run at 9:30 a.m. the day after Christmas with a win over Hoops for Christ, a homeschool team. Memorial routed them 54-10 behind a balanced effort from the entire squad. Isabella Langenberg led all scorers with 14 points, and Katelyn Levings, the eventual tournament MVP, finished with 10.
Next Memorial took on the OKC Storm on Friday, winning 42-25. The Bulldogs held a 28-9 lead at halftime, and coasted in the final two quarters to advance to the championship game. Baylor Franz, one of two freshman in the starting rotation, led the Bulldogs with 12 points. Franz, along with Lexi Hensley, have both given valuable minutes to the team this season, and coach Knox has seen plenty of progression as they’re nearing the middle of their season.
“We’ve got 10 games under our belt, you know it’s amazing. Going from junior high ball to high school ball is a pretty good step,” Knox said. "They’re good players but more than that they’re good kids. We hope to see that same improvement through these next games.”
In the finals, Memorial’s last challenge was Sand Springs. Despite Levings getting in foul trouble early, Langenburg scored nine points and the Bulldogs threw several different defenses at Sand Springs to get a win over a top team in class 6A to secure the Enid Holiday Classic.
“We mixed defenses I think was the key,” Knox said of his team’s final win of the weekend. “We played a little man, a little zone, when it seemed like they were getting in a flow one way we’d switch it up and go the other direction.”
Sand Springs suffered just their second loss of the season to the Bulldogs, their only other loss coming to Union.
Three Bulldogs made the all-tournament team: Kyndal Davis, who Knox praised for her defensive plays all tournament; Franz; and Levings, who finished as Most Valuable Player and is nearing 1,000 career points as a Bulldog.
Memorial was just one game above .500 before entering the tournament, and left with a 7-3 record.
They’ve now won four games in a row since dropping a game to rival Edmond North early in December. Memorial will look to continue their win-streak against the defending state champion Norman Tigers at 6 p.m. on Jan. 7 in Norman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.