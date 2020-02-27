Edmond Memorial sent four wrestlers to the top of the podium this weekend at the Class 6A West Regional Tournament in Westmoore.
Alongside the winners at 113, 126, 138 and 145, the Bulldogs will also send qualifiers to the upcoming Class 6A wrestling state tournament this weekend in the 120-, 132- and 152-pound weight brackets.
Undefeated defending state champion Cruz Aguilar stayed unblemished through the regional weekend. He got a quick, 36-second, pin-fall win over PC West’s Ivan Karic-Page before linking two more pin-fall wins in his quarter- and semi-final matches this weekend. He clinched the regional 113 championship with a 17-4, major-decision win over Yukon’s Cooper Mahaffey.
Memorial’s Matt Garcia was the next weight-winner for Delk’s ’Dogs. He took 126 after opening his bracket with a technical fall win. Then a pin-fall win against Choctaw’s Caleb Williams preceded a decision, semifinal win over Westmoore’s Reginald Jones (32-6). Garcia won the bracket with a major, 12-2 decision over Jacob Zimmer of Norman North.
Bam West and Jackson Oplotnik then swept back-to-back at the 138- and 145-pound brackets. West used three pin-fall wins to move into Saturday’s 138-pound championship. They came in the third, first and second periods, respectively, with the last coming against Edmond North’s Austin Mason in the semifinals. West ultimately won the weight with a 5-2 decision win over Mustang’s Keegan Luton (26-9).
Oplotnik took his bracket a weight later on a pin, a major and two minor-decision victories. He bested Edmond North’s Beaux Dolf, 15-1, in the first round. He fell Moore’s Christian McClain in the second period of the quarterfinals. He won a 9-5 decision in the semifinals against Southmoore’s Roarke Simpson (36-6); and he clinched Saturday with a single-point, 5-4 win over Mustang’s John Wiley (12-1).
Memorial and Delk also got a runner-up finish from 152-pounder Eli Cordy. Cordy got two pin-fall wins in the first two rounds this weekend before beating Edmond North’s Jaxon Randall 12-8 in the semifinals. Cordy ultimately fell in the first period against Choctaw’s Gabe Johnson (41-2).
Brock Harris at 132 and 120-pounder Garrett Johnson will also be wrestling this upcoming weekend for Memorial. They finished fourth and third, respectively, with Harris using two pin-fall and a single tech-fall win to qualify. Johnson qualified on two pin-falls, a tech-fall and a minor decision this weekend in Westmoore.
