After the semifinal round at the Edmond Open, Edmond Memorial head coach Shane Cowherd said that Memorial had been in big games before and they know what they need to do.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs looked the part as they topped the Edmond North Huskies 60-50 to win the 2019 Edmond Open at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
“We did a really good job of being in tune with a game plan early on,” Cowherd said. “We’ve got to still do a better job of learning how to play with success. Some times we allowed a big lead that we could’ve blown and kind of let the nail in the coffin to slip away a little bit — again for the second night in a row — simply because we got lackadaisical mentally. Those are young guys that haven’t been in those positions necessarily before so something to keep building on tonight.”
The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 14-5 lead midway through the first quarter, and they would ride that wave to halftime 28-19 behind the scoring performances of Sean Pedulla and JV Seat. The pair combined for 21 of the teams 28 points at the half and they finished with 37 of the 60 points scored by the Bulldogs Saturday.
“Both of them were really good, but I thought the guy that was most important for us tonight was Keyshon Spotwood he’s our defensive stopper,” Cowherd said. “He did an unbelievable job throughout the night and then chipped in with some big points, some big buckets.”
Spotwood finished the game with 16 points, missing just two shots, both of which were blocked.
“Without that we’re probably scrambling,” Cowherd said. “So with a guy down right now it was nice to see Keyshon fill that void. That really was the key for us those other two guys. That’s an expectation Keyshon is working to try to put himself into where that’s an expectation but tonight he was the difference maker for us.”
Although the Bulldogs won the tournament Cowherd said he’s sees it as just another game and an opportunity to learn from.
“This time of year, it sounds like coach speak, but it really is true, it’s just another game,” he said after the victory. “It just happened to be in a three-game tournament setting. It was good to see our guys being able to adjust on the fly, night-to-night-to-night which is good practice for the state tournament. We got a lot to grow on, we got a lot of things we got to do at a higher level throughout the season but that’s what these early tournaments are all about.”
Edmond Memorial won every game in the tournament by 10 points or more. They waltzed by their other two opponents in the tournament US Grant (67-24) and Lawton (58-45). They will continue the regular season Tuesday as they travel to Yukon to battle the Millers.
