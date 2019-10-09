The Edmond Memorial Bulldogs had three different athletes hit a home run in Wednesday’s three-team regional opener at Mustang. The Bulldogs beat Norman by a score of 10-1.
Mandi Lenon, Emersen Heron and Jill Dickson each went yard in the win. Heron hit a two-run bomb through center field in the top of the fourth. Her home run scored Beth McAnally, after she reached first to lead off the inning.
Lenon mashed her homer in that fourth frame, too. Now with two outs on the board, Lenon took a full-count pitch out Wednesday, and her solo shot made things 3-nil at the time of her hit.
Dickson joined the group with a home run in the top of the sixth. She’d get a two-run slam, too, after Heron had reached on another Norman infield error. Of the two errors Norman gave up, both runners eventually scored off the parade of home runs Wednesday.
Dickson’s home run in the sixth inning wasn’t her last, though. Batting in the top of the seventh, she capped off a five-run final inning with a home run to left field. The hit came on an 0-2 count, and it scored Rylee Watkins and Heron after they both reached with two outs on the board.
Cayler Cole had already scored Mia Holliman earlier in the frame, too, on a single. Holliman reached on a single to the outfield to lead off the inning.
Dickson led the team in runs batted in Wednesday, tallying five on her two home runs. Heron was 2-for-4 from the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Mia Holliman was 2-for-3 in the win. Mandi Lenon and Caylor Cole each had hits, too, and the Bulldogs out-hit the Norman Tigers 8-5.
Dickson started Wednesday in the pitcher’s circle. Striking out eight across six innings, her only run of the contest was a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth. Heron entered to close and retire three of her four seen batters. Together, the duo stranded nine Norman runners on base.
Edmond Memorial next plays Mustang today at 4 p.m. Norman and Mustang will play today around 2 p.m. If Mustang wins, then Norman is eliminated from regional contention and Memorial will again play Mustang tomorrow at noon, with an if necessary game at 2 p.m.
If Norman upsets the favored Mustang High School, Memorial and the Tigers will start tomorrow’s regional slate of games against each other at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.