Edmond Memorial’s potent middle of the order showed just how dangerous they can be Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs, behind home runs from Leah McAnally and Emersen Heron, and a 2-for-3 day from Jill Dickson, bested in-city Edlam rivals Edmond Santa Fe Tuesday by a score of 8-0.
Heron hit her team-leading ninth home run to leadoff the top of the third inning. Taking a first-pitch ball, she then rocketed her second pitch of the at-bat out of center field. The bash made the score at the time 3-0 Memorial, and it started the chains of a four-run third inning for the home-hosting Memorial maroons.
The yard-shot was just another in an identifiable trend for Heron. She’s hit at least one home run each week of play dating all the way back to the start of September. Only three other girls in the area can say they’ve done that during the same time span, including Deer Creek’s driving duo of Terin Ritz and Caitlyn Wells, and Edmond North’s first baseman Kamryn Garvie.
Memorial head coach Janet Chartney spoke on why Heron has been successful in the box over the past month.
“Her approach at the plate has been good the past few weeks,” Chartney said. “Her pitch selection is good and she is seeing the ball well.”
Heron’s domination from the four-hole slot has opened room for Memorial’s talented middle of the lineup to show just how important they are to the team. That was evident in the third against Santa Fe.
Leah McAnally had already homered once in a similar spot to Heron. Leading off the bottom of the second — and hitting her home run on the second pitch of her at-bat, too — McAnally left center field to put the 'Dogs up 2-nil. Then, batting three batters after Heron in the bottom of the third, she picked up her second RBI of the day with a one-out double. The hit scored Mandi Lenon, after Lenon took first on a shot to left field.
Mia Holliman scored McAnally just a batter later with a single to left, and Caylor Cole and one-hole Beth McAnally both reached safely to set up another Memorial run, this time coming from Ryley Watkins.
Chartney said the batting order backing up the clean-up Heron is a testament to all the hard work her team has put in during this season.
“The whole lineup has been backing Heron up in the past games,” Chartney said. “We have all been seeing the ball better, working the count, getting good pitches to hit and producing.“
The four-run bottom of the third was bookended by single run first, second, fourth and fifth innings Tuesday.
Beth (3-for-3) and Leah McAnally (2-for-3, two RBIs) were joined by pitcher Jill Dickson (2-for-3, one RBI) for multiple hits in the win. Caylor Cole, Heron, Watkins, Mandi Lenon and Mia Holliman made up the rest of the 12 hits for the Bulldogs.
Conversely, Dickson pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the win. She struck out ten Santa Fe batters on 78 total pitches. The only baserunners the Wolves saw reach on Tuesday were two walks issued to Santa Fe’s Madi Peters and Bailey Fowler.
The win boasts Memorial to 19-8 on the season. They’ll next face Class 5A’s Del City (4-11) on Thursday before playing in the OC Shootout this weekend.
