With a 3-1 win over the Edmond Santa Fe Wolves Monday night at Edmond Santa Fe gymnasium, the Edmond Memorial Bulldogs remain unbeaten in the month of September.
“I was proud to get a win at Santa Fe, it’s hard to win here,” said Edmond Memorial head coach Natalie Murray. “They’re a really good team and I was proud of our girls for taking care of it.”
After the Edlam matchup, Edmond Memorial is now on an eight game winning streak which started on Aug. 29 with a 3-1 win over Stillwater.
During the streak the Bulldogs have only lost five sets, two against Deer Creek last Thursday night and one each coming by Jenks, Stillwater and Santa Fe.
“Well I can’t take much credit for it,” Murray said. “It’s the girls especially the seniors on the team. We have great leadership. They want it really bad and they’re working really hard and everyone is following suit.”
The Bulldogs came out of the gates hot with four unanswered scores until Santa Fe gained their composure. From there, Santa Fe would eventually take the lead as they committed back-to-back blocks and a kill by Madison Edwards.
Memorial would then go on the attack and regain the lead with four consecutive un-returnable serves by Annie Davis. The Bulldogs did not give up the lead for the remainder of the set, ultimately winning it 25-18.
This woke the Wolves, as they would take control of the second set. They would hold the lead for a majority of the set led by a trio of blocks by Rylee Steward until Edmond Memorial went on a 4-0 rally to tie the set at 16.
But it would only be a momentary lapse as Santa Fe escaped with the 25-22 set win capped off by an ace serve by Lainie Britton.
However, the Wolves would not be able to keep the momentum, as the Bulldogs would then finish the final two sets with a kill by Aubree Johnson in the third and then an ace serve in the fourth.
“I think we’re still just getting used to playing at that high level,” said Edmond Santa Fe head coach Will Ethridge. “I think that’s the biggest thing [is] we still got to eliminate some of the silly mistakes. Those are the ones that are frustrating to everybody on the court and off the court it’s just too many silly mistakes and communication things like that but we’re getting there.”
Edmond Santa Fe’s win streak ends at two. They will battle (8-3) Deer Creek next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“We’re getting better,” said Ethridge. “We’re still not there. We’re starting to show a little life, a little grit. I think as we keep it going we’re going to be able to knock off somebody that’s in those ranks eventually just right now we’re not quite there yet.”
Edmond Memorial will travel to Westmoore tonight to try to keep their September win streak alive.
“We just need to make sure that we stay really focused and keep our eye on the prize because we have a lot of away games coming up and we can’t afford to have one night off,” Murray said. “So we just have to stay focused.”
