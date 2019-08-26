Memorial head coach Janet Chartney said that she was looking forward to the Perry Tournament because it gave her a chance to experiment with roster selection away from the prying eyes of her 6A divisional foes.
But, this weekend, all of Chartney’s experiments produced successful results.
“I feel really good about the production that they’re doing,” Chartney said on Monday. “They really hit the ball well and they executed our plays like they should. They were laying their bunts, hitting sacrifice flies and going to the right side when they got the chance. They showed really good situational hitting.”
The McAnally sisters started Memorial off in their Thursday opener with Perkins-Tryon. Leah McAnally, freshman catcher, hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth that tied the game at five with just two frames left.
McAnally’s dinger scored her sister Beth and Caylor Cole. Then, in the seventh — after Emersen Heron recorded an RBI between McAnally’s hammer and the final, seventh-inning at-bats — Cole and Beth paid McAnally back.
Avery Flaming ended up on third base after international tie-breaking rules started her at second, and Cole sacrifice-flied her to right to tie the game at six-all. On the very next pitch Beth McAnally slapped a hard-hit ground ball through the left side of the infield. The hit scored Ryley Watkins for the walk-off win.
“We’ve been stressing pitches and being selective on their hitting,” Chartney said. “We are hitting long balls that we weren’t expecting, so that’s been a nice surprise.”
The girls would springboard the win into a drumming of Woodward later on Thursday. Jill Dickson pitched a solid five innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out nine in the win, and Emersen Heron led the offensive attack with a solo home run to center field to lead off the bottom of the third inning. Heron also had an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth, scoring Dickson for an insurance run in the Bulldog’s last at-bat of the game.
A day later the roles were reversed. Heron held a four-inning shutout against Bethany by striking out five and giving over only a single hit. Dickson, in turn, hit a three-run home run to left field in the top of the second inning.
She wasn’t the only one to hit a runner across, though. Leah McAnally (2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs); Lillie Stanford (1-for-1, 2 RBIs) and Heron herself (2-for-3, double, 1 RBI) all plated runners in the victory.
Friday’s opener wouldn’t hold, though, and the Bulldogs dropped their only contest of the entire tournament. Mia Holliman and Beth McAnally each had multi-hit, one-RBI games against Beggs, but the offense couldn’t keep up with four scores from Beggs — three of which were unearned.
They’d persevere despite the errors, and two solo-hammers from Memorial’s catching and pitching duo led them to Saturday’s finals after a 2-1 win over Morrison.
Chartney was proud of her team overcoming the close lose to Beggs — under international tie-breaking rules — and answering with a gritty win over Morrison.
“They just started coming up and hitting the ball and executing by looking for the right pitch,” Chartney said, on how her girls powered through the semifinal match. “Every game that we played our girls stayed in the box and took advantage of their situations.”
Heron was a perfect two-for-two from the box, homering in the second and singling to lead off the fifth inning. From the circle, she struck out nine Morrison batters and allowed only one earned run in the semifinal win.
McAnally then raked on a first-pitch, two-out bomb to left field to break the 1-all tie and seal a championship birth for the Edmond’s Bulldogs.
“Heron stood in and hit a real solid ball early in the game that kind of gave us the spark,” Coach Chartney said. “Then Leah steps up and hits the ball that gave us the go-ahead run to really inspire us.”
Heron and McAnally’s connection — alongside Jill Dickson’s standout week in the circle — is a product of a good relationship between Memorial’s starting catcher and the pitching and coaching staffs said Chartney.
“Leah and the pitchers are really working together as a team. They’re letting us know if the pitch isn’t what they want. Our pitchers have stayed consistent, they haven’t given many walks or hit many batters.”
In that championship bout with hosting Perry, Memorial saw eight of their nine at-bat triers register a hit, and the Bulldogs would pile on six-runs in the third inning of an 11-3 win.
A Caylor Cole home run highlighted the blowout inning. Her shot to left scored Holliman and Watkins both for the third, fourth and fifth runs of the frame. Watkins reached when she scored Heron with a screamer to left field, and Holliman drew a four pitch walk just after Heron herself hit an RBI double to start the scoring.
Joining Cole (1-for-4, home run, 3 RBIs), Watkins (1-for-2, 1 RBI), Holliman (2-for-2, 1 RBI) and Heron (1-for-3, double, RBI) on base for the Bulldogs Saturday was five other batters. Beth McAnally was a perfect 4-for-4 and scored a team-high three runs, and Leah McAnally batted right behind her to post a 1-for-4 championship bout. Mandi Lenon also hit twice and scored both times reaching, and Jill Dickson had the last unattributed hit of the Bulldogs 13 championship knocks.
Next up for Memorial is a meeting with Mustang tonight at 6:30.
