Edmond North head baseball coach Gary Bandy, who spent a chunk of his career heading the St. Gregory’s collegiate baseball team, said this week that if he were still doing recruiting calls, then Edmond North’s Noah Miller would be the type of player that he’d have at the top of his list.
Miller, who was able to get through five regular season baseball games this season before the novel coronavirus pandemic ended what was his last season of high school baseball, is still unsigned collegiately.
When the cancellations were only postponements, Miller was one of the first to speak out about how this year’s cancellations could impact his future. Going to a Division 1 school was never his goal, Miller said, but the lack of a senior season could affect his ability to nail down early playing time for whatever college picks him up.
Miller already reportedly has options, and Bandy’s endorsement reiterated Miller’s ability to play collegiate ball.
Bandy’s middle-of-the-lineup anchor brings much more to the squad than just his north of .300 batting average. Instead, Miller’s advantages is his personality, leadership and attitude.
“He’s one of our return guys this year. We really looked for him to bring leadership and passion this season,” Bandy said. “He’s become extremely charismatic throughout this fall; he’s taken on a lot of leadership qualities after we graduated 16 seniors last season.”
Miller’s growth would have been required this season, after the Huskies reloaded after losing a monumental senior class that fell just one-run shy of qualifying for the state tournament.
The Huskies would have leaned on his bat, too, Bandy said this week.
“He’s a hitter. He was going to be a middle of the lineup guy for us. Really big, left-handed bat that has produced a lot of runs for us,” Bandy said. “We were expecting quite a bit from him, and moving forward I think he has a very high ceiling.”
Finally, Bandy’s last endorsement of his senior, sound outfielder was his ability to ensure a coach sleeps through the night.
“He’s a really good kid,” Bandy said. “He’s really likeable, he doesn’t get into trouble, and he always does what he’s supposed to be doing. Coming from the collegiate level he was kind of an ideal player that I was looking for.
“I think he has a lot to contribute to whomever takes a chance with him.”
