Kamryn Garvie and Jacee Minter each had a home run and a triple against Edmond rivals Edmond Santa Fe Tuesday in the first round of the Westmoore Class 6A Regional.
Edmond North won the contest 14-0, with Morgan Thomas pitching five innings, striking out two and allowing only three earned base runners in the win.
North was the visiting team on Westmoore’s scoreboard Tuesday afternoon, meaning the first batter was North’s Minter. She promptly hit a two-ball home run over the left field wall.
The leadoff shot was enough to best Santa Fe’s scoreless line in Tuesday’s first round, but Emily Deramus tallied another run in the bottom of the first, too, forcing an error from the Santa Fe infield that would score Garvie.
Thomas retired three of Santa Fe’s first four batters, and the Huskies piled on four more runs in the top of the second behind Garvie’s two-run triple and an RBI ground-out from Riah Smith.
North poured on more for good measure in the fourth. Seven total runs trotted in, with Garvie, Smith, Gracie Carpenter (single), Evy Aud (single), Grace Valois and Minter (single) all producing runs from the box in the inning.
Garvie homered on her second pitch of an at-bat to lead off the top of the fifth — North’s final at-bat before the run-rule finish.
Minter went 3-for-3 on the day, with three runs scored and two RBIs. She only missed the cycle by a double — instead she’d draw a straight-ball walk in her second plate appearance of the day. Garvie scored four times, walked once and tallied three RBIs on her 2-for-3 day, and Evy Aud (RBI) Channing Lipe and Abby Hunter all registered two hits in the win.
Riah Smith and Emily Deramus were 1-for-4, each scoring runs, and Carpenter rounded out North’s 14 hits with a 1-for-3, single-RBI day herself.
Edmond Santa Fe’s leadoff Chloe White (1-for-2, double) and Allie Cox (1-for-2) had the hits for the Wolves, and Liz Carter drew a walk in one of her two at-bats on the day. The Wolves will now play in the sudden-death 4 p.m. game against Lawton today at Westmoore High School. The winner advances to tomorrow’s one-loss semifinal round.
Edmond North next plays Westmoore tonight at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.