MUSTANG — Santa Fe dropped its first loss of 2019 to Mustang, 21-24, on the road Friday night.
“‘Play 13’ doesn’t mean you win every game,” Santa Fe coach Kyle White addressed his team after the loss, “‘play 13’ means you get better week-by-week-by-week.”
Trailing 7-17 with six minutes to go in the fourth quarter, quarterback Jorgen Olsen orchestrated a drive down the field that stalled on the 7-yard-line.
On fourth-and-goal, Senior kicker Caleb Bielamowciz, took three steps back, sized-up the yellow posts, and took two lateral steps to his left.
Olsen took the snap, placed the hold, and Bielamowciz knocked the ball directly between the pipes.
As the Wolves trotted off of the field, however, a late flag was seen exiting an official’s grasp and landing on the turf near the spot of the field goal.
Unsportsmanlike conduct, Broncos.
With a fresh set of downs and a few steps closer to the end zone, Olsen wasted no time leading Santa Fe in for six, scoring on the subsequent play on the quarterback-keep.
On the ensuing kickoff, Wolves kickoff-specialist Blake Barnes dribbled the ball 12 yards downfield, falling into the arms of junior defensive back Jorge Machucha.
Olsen only took three plays to drive down the half-field, scoring again with his legs, this time giving Santa Fe its first lead of the game since the second quarter, 21-17.
“We overcame the adversity we had dug ourselves a hole in,” White said.
The ensuing Mustang drive, however, spelled disaster for the Wolves.
A pair of long run-plays landed Mustang within Santa Fe’s red-zone before the Broncos scored on a sweep play from seven yards out to take the lead.
Taking over from its own 25 on the following possession, the Wolves had 75 yards ahead of them to regain the lead.
A Santa Fe fumble, however, discontinued its progression when a Mustang defender leapt out of the pile with the ball in his hands.
Still, the Wolves were granted another chance to score with a minute to go in the game. After forcing a turnover-on-downs, Santa Fe found itself with the ball a few yards short of midfield.
The clock allotted no more time for Santa Fe’s late-game-heroics as the final buzzer left the Wolves’ 40 yards from the end-zone in a 3-point-hole.
White cited turnovers as the Wolves’ Achilles heel Friday night.
“We turned the ball over three times and spotted them 17 points,” White said. “We made way too many mistakes and [Mustang] capitalized on every one we made.”
“We’ll continue to work ball security and the little things and the details,” White added.
White said he was disppointed in the loss, but added that a week-two loss does nothing for the rest of the season.
Santa Fe will travel to Norman North next Friday, Sept. 20. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
