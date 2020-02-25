Two Edmond junior swimming athletes broke four-year-old school records during the Class 6A state swimming tournament in the Jenks Aquatic Center in South Tulsa this weekend.
Edmond Memorial’s Max Myers and Edmond Santa Fe’s Ryan Harris broke their respective schools’ records set in 2016 this weekend. Myers shattered the 100-yard freestyle event with a time of 45.64; Harris ruptured through the 100-yard butterfly record in 52.31.
Myers’ new school record in the 100 was one of his two individual runner-up finishes on the weekend. He’d grab silver in that behind Norman North’s Daniel Wilson’s state-record time of 43.85. Myers was runner-up again in the 50-yard freestyle, after he was less than a second behind Norman North winner Aiden Hayes. Myers’ finishes were the highest of any Edmond swimmer competing in this weekend’s state championships.
Harris’ school-record performance saw him finish in the top-half of the No. 1 final heat, too. His time of 52.31 in that 100-yard butterfly run saw him fourth in the championship heat, with Hayes winning the run in state-record time of 46.79.
Edmond North’s Noah Froese and Deer Creek’s Jate Anusornpanich ran with Myers in the No. 1 finals of the 50-yard free, and the pair finished sixth and eighth, respectively. Froese swam in the 100-yard freestyle with Myers, too, and he finished fourth in 47.69.
Two other Edmond-area swimmers were in the pool when Harris set the new Santa Fe record, too. Edmond North’s Brendan Healy and Santa Fe teammate and sophomore Jayden Thomas finished sixth and eighth in the No. 1 finals, grabbing 13 and 11 team points, respectively.
Healy was the only Edmond-area swimmer to see burn in the No. 1 finals of the 200-yard IM on Saturday. He’d post a fifth-place finish in 1:59.52.
Healy also competed in the 500-yard freestyle finals, where he finished fourth in 4:53.21. Edmond Santa Fe’s Ryan Harris was in the top-8 heat there, finishing in sixth in 4:57.02 — two-tenths of a second faster than his preliminary time on Friday.
Five Edmond relay teams saw runs in the No. 1 finals of the 6A state tournament on Saturday, also.
Edmond North’s team of DJ Scott, Ryan and Brenden Healy, and Sam Valiant were fifth in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:46.50; and Edmond Memorial’s concoction of Liam Thomson, Myers, Carson Dolezal, and Connor Tipton were sixth in 1:46.50.
The two schools saw relays in the top-8 of the 200-yard freestyle final, as well. Memorial’s same relay team of Tipton, Dolezal, Thomson and Myers — albeit swimming in a different order than in Event No. 2 — were fourth there in 1:32.88; North’s Kannon and Noah Froese swam the bookends of a team with Valiant and Scott, with that relay squad finishing sixth in that same, 200-yard free in 1:33.08.
