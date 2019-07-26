TULSA — The West swept the East in the All-State girls basketball games Wednesday night at the Oral Roberts University Mabee Center.
The West held off a late rally and prevailed 62-54 in the small school game. The large school game saw the West roll 80-41.
There was a local representative in each game. Santa Fe's Keira Neal was in the large school game while Tresha Yager of Oklahoma Christian Academy was in the small school contest.
Neal never failed to make the Class 6A state tournament. The Wolves reached the semifinals in each of the past three seasons, but never advanced to a championship game.
Yager and the Eagles had success, too, in Class A. They won 20 games in 2016 and 2017 and 19 in 2018 and 2019. OCA made the state tournament those final two seasons, but fell both times in the quarterfinals.
Both will play college basketball. Neal will head south of the Red River to North Texas University. Yager will remain close to home at Southwestern Christian University in Bethany.
Neal scores six
Neal scored six points and grabbed six rebounds. Elgin teammates Paige Pendley and Izzy Cummins had 18 and 16 points, respectively, for the West. Shawnee's Makayra Tramble paced the East with 10 points.
"This was fun," said Neal. "Santa Fe was also a good experience. Even though we couldn't get the gold ball, we made state all four years. That's something I can't ever forget."
The West dominated from wire to wire. They led 14-8 after the first quarter, 35-14 at the half, and continued to pull away in the second half.
Yager matches
Yager finished with six points on a pair of treys. Seiling's Macy Gore and Alaijah Stewart of Hollis paced the West with 11 points apiece. Jalei Oglesby of Howe had a game-high 18 points for the East.
The West built a 52-31 advantage after three periods. The East made a push in the final quarter, but the West had to much of a cushion to be caught.
Three-point shooting was a huge difference. The West hit 13 while the East managed just a single make from long distance.
Commented
