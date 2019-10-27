OKLAHOMA CITY — A day after Oklahoma Christian's Trevor Norby picked up his third collegiate win, the Lone Star Conference named him Wednesday as its men's golfer of the week.
Norby, a senior from Carlsbad, Calif., rallied in the final round on Tuesday to take medalist honors in the Jerry Hrnciar Invitational, hosted by Cameron at The Territory Golf Club (par 72, 7,110 yards) in Duncan.
He shot 72-69—141 (3-under-par) to top a field of 100 players, with his eagle in the final round proving to be the difference, as five players tied for second at 2-under. The tournament included four top-25 teams, including No. 4 Arkansas Tech, No. 7 OC, No. 9 St. Mary's and No. 21 Midwestern State.
OC posted its third team win of the fall season, beating St. Mary's by 11 shots. The Eagles haven't been topped yet by a NCAA Division II opponent during the 2019-20 campaign.
Norby's previous wins came this past spring in the Broncho Intercollegiate at Oak Tree Country Club's East Course in Edmond and in the Heartland Conference Championship at Slick Rock Golf Course in Horseshoe Bay, Texas, when he tied for the title before falling to teammate Andres Brictson in a playoff.
The player-of-the-week award was the second of Norby's collegiate career, as he was honored as the Heartland Conference last March after his win at Oak Tree. Norby is the second OC player this season be named as the LSC's player of the week, as Brictson received the honor after earning medalist honors in the Ryan Palmer Foundation Invitational at Tascosa Golf Club in Amarillo, Texas, last month.
