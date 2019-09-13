The Norman Tigers looked like a new powerhouse in class 6A football Friday night at Deer Creek Stadium with an impressive 49-7 win over the Antlers.
The Tigers took the opening kickoff and marched down the field behind quick tosses from quarterback Cade Horton to wide receiver Jaden Bray. Cade Horton scampered in from 10-yards out for the Tigers’ first score.
The Antlers offense was unable to pick up a first down and the Tigers again took little time scoring, despite one good defensive play from Antler defensive linebacker Parker Johnson who broke through the Norman line and knocked down a Horton screen pass.
But the Tigers had a 42-yard pass to Jonah Paden to return to the red zone and would add another TD for a 21-0 lead before building a halftime lead of 28-0.
The scoring by Norman didn’t let up in the third quarter.
In the second half, the Antlers took the ball to midfield, but a promising drive stalled, and hopes for a comeback waned as Logan Ward punted. The Tigers offensive weapons were too much in the third and fourth quarter for the defense.
The offense didn’t give up, however. Antlers senior wide receiver Elijah Allen prevented the shutout.
On a reverse from about 15-yards, Allen scored and the Antlers were on the scoreboard.
“It was all last second. Coach wanted to get a quick little run in and he called me in there to run a quick little reverse to the left side and we got a quick touchdown and got our first score on the board,” Allen said.
Next up for the Antlers is an away game at Edmond Memorial High School Friday, Sept. 20.
