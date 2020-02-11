Edmond-area boys spring boarded to a sweep of the first competitions in the Class 6A regional swimming championships Saturday at the Edmond Aquatic Center.
Overall, though, Norman North took the top team prize with 400 points. Edmond North was second with 298; Santa Fe nabbed fourth with 180; Memorial finished fifth with 146; and Deer Creek was seventh with 124.
All four of the local, 6A swimming teams finished right behind each other in the opening boys 200-yard medley relay. North’s roster of DJ Scott, Ryan and Brendan Healy, and Sam Valiant took first in 1:45.45. Memorial’s senior-less team of Liam Thomson, Max Myers, Carson Dolezal, and Connor Tipton was second, and Santa Fe saw a third-place finish with a relay squad of Ethan Hollingsworth, Jayden Thomas, Ryan Harris, and Jackson James.
Deer Creek’s team of Jate Anusornpanich, Rune Harth, Drew Knotts, and Tyler Manharth were fourth in 1:51.32.
1 of 29
Deer Creek's Drew Knotts swims the boys 100 yard butterfly during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Maria Damonte swims the girls 200 yard individual medley during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Beth McAnally swims the girls 100 yard freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Max Myers swims the 100 freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Kristen Nieves swims the 500 freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Allie Schein swims the 500 freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Lauren Singletary swims the girls 200 yard individual medley during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Sieanna Cotton swims the girls 200 yard individual medley during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Sieanna Cotton swims the girls 100 yard butterfly during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Kannon Froese swims the boys 200 yard freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Ryan Healy swims the boys 200 yard individual medley during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Brendan Healy swims the boys 100 yard butterfly during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Allison Lewis swims the girls 100 yard freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Liberty Long swims the girls 100 yard butterfly during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Liberty Long swims the 500 freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Mason Nader swims the boys 200 yard individual medley during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Lily Rector swims the girls 100 yard freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Emma Reynolds swims the girls 100 yard butterfly during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North' D.J. Scott swims the boys 200 yard freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Jackson Thomas swims the boys 200 yard individual medley during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Ulric Williams swims the boys 200 yard freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Hunter Zalonka swims boys 200 yard individual medley the during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Santa Fe's Aiden Archibald swims the boys 200 yard freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Santa Fe's Nathan Duong swims the 100 freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Santa Fe's Ryan Harris swims the boys 100 yard butterfly during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Santa Fe's Ethan Hollingsworth swims the boys 200 yard individual medley during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Santa Fe's Kamryn Shaffer swims the 200 yard individual medley during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Santa Fe's Jayden Thomas swims the boys 100 yard butterfly during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Santa Fe's Deshayla Thompson swims the girls 100 yard freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
ALBUM: Edmond's 6A swimming regional
1 of 29
Deer Creek's Drew Knotts swims the boys 100 yard butterfly during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Maria Damonte swims the girls 200 yard individual medley during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Beth McAnally swims the girls 100 yard freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Max Myers swims the 100 freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Kristen Nieves swims the 500 freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Allie Schein swims the 500 freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Memorial's Lauren Singletary swims the girls 200 yard individual medley during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Sieanna Cotton swims the girls 200 yard individual medley during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Sieanna Cotton swims the girls 100 yard butterfly during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Kannon Froese swims the boys 200 yard freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Ryan Healy swims the boys 200 yard individual medley during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Brendan Healy swims the boys 100 yard butterfly during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Allison Lewis swims the girls 100 yard freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Liberty Long swims the girls 100 yard butterfly during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Liberty Long swims the 500 freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Mason Nader swims the boys 200 yard individual medley during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Lily Rector swims the girls 100 yard freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Emma Reynolds swims the girls 100 yard butterfly during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North' D.J. Scott swims the boys 200 yard freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Jackson Thomas swims the boys 200 yard individual medley during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Ulric Williams swims the boys 200 yard freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond North's Hunter Zalonka swims boys 200 yard individual medley the during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Santa Fe's Aiden Archibald swims the boys 200 yard freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Santa Fe's Nathan Duong swims the 100 freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Santa Fe's Ryan Harris swims the boys 100 yard butterfly during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Santa Fe's Ethan Hollingsworth swims the boys 200 yard individual medley during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Santa Fe's Kamryn Shaffer swims the 200 yard individual medley during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Santa Fe's Jayden Thomas swims the boys 100 yard butterfly during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Santa Fe's Deshayla Thompson swims the girls 100 yard freestyle during the regional swim meet at the Edmond Aquatic Center on Friday night.
DREW HARMON | THE EDMOND SUN
Edmond Public School’s swim coach Heather Devoe said she felt like her three Edmond schools sweeping 1-through-3 gave her guys an edge throughout the rest of the Championship Saturday.
“Having our three boys relays sweep the top-3 in the 200-medley relay definitely gave us a hype advantage for the rest of the meet,” Devoe said. “It was especially nice because they came out of the gate ready to compete.”
After that sweep came a barrage of runner-up finishes Saturday — eight in total.
North’s freshman Ryan Healy picked up two himself after finishing runner-up in the 200-yard individual medley (2:01.14) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:55.18). Both times he out-swam third place by more than five seconds in total.
Edmond Memorial’s Max Myers picked up a pair of runner-up finishes, too. Myers and Jate Anusornpanich were found at No. 2 and 3 behind Norman North’s Aiden Hayes in the 50-yard freestyle, and Myers was runner-up again — this time behind Norman North’s Daniel Wilson — in the 100-yard freestyle. North’s Noah Froese was fourth in that event, with a time of 49.69.
Deer Creek’s Anusornpanich added an individual runner-up finish in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing two seconds behind Norman North’s Jonathan Tang in Saturday’s finals. Anusornpanich’s teammate, Drew Knotts, was fourth in that finals heat, with the Antlers sandwiching a third-place finish from North’s Brendan Healy.
Santa Fe’s Ryan Harris was the final boys individual runner-up after he finished reserve in the 100-yard butterfly swim. Healy was again sandwiched with a third-place finish in that event, too, with Santa Fe’s Jayden Thomas earning a fourth-place finish right behind the pair of Edmond swimmers.
The final two Edmond regional runner-ups were team relay efforts. Edmond Memorial’s swimming team of Connor Tipton, Carson Dolezal, Liam Thomson and Myers took second in the 200-yard freestyle relay. They finished in 1:35.64, with Edmond North’s team of Sam Valiant, Kannon Froese, DJ Scott and Noah Froese third in 1:37.62.
Finally, the Edmond Santa Fe boys posted a runner-up placing in the boys 400-yard freestyle relay. They finished in 3:29.02 behind efforts from Jayden Thomas, Ethan Hollingsworth, Nathan Duong and Ryan Harris; Edmond North saw another third place on the backs of Kannon and Noah Froese bookending Ryan and Brendan Healy’s second- and third-leg efforts.
Devoe was excited about Saturday’s consistent high finishes, especially given how young swimmers make up the most of the runner-up Husky line-up.
“The North boys team is heavy on the young side so that’s helpful moving forward, given that the Norman North boys team looks a little heavier on the upperclassmen side. Norman North is definitely someone to watch and try to beat at every meet.”
State qualifying swimmers will now await the Class 6A State Finals, scheduled Feb. 21-22 at Jenks Aquatic Center.
Albertson is a sports reporter for The Edmond Sun. Send an email to Aaron at aaron@edmondsun.comor call 405-341-2121.
Diana Lee (Hardwick) McNeal, 59, of Edmond, Okla., passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. She was born in Ann Arbor, Mich., June 18, 1960, to the late Anna Mae (Kelly) Hardwick and the late Hoyd Phillip Hardwick. Diana is survived by her husband of 34 years, Theodore McNeal; her sons, Zeth Philip…
Charles J. Shelton, 80, of Edmond, Okla., passed away Feb. 9, 2020. A service celebrating his life will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 1300 E. 33rd St., Edmond, OK 73013.
Leta Mae Sutton, 77, of Edmond, Okla., passed away. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery, Edmond. Services under the direction of Baggerley Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.