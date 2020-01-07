The Edmond North Huskies swept Norman North as both teams posted a win Tuesday night at North’s Siberian Gymnasium.
The boys recorded the most points they’ve scored all season and the girls had a big third quarter that catapulted them to the finish.
After building an early first quarter lead, the Lady Huskies finished the quarter ahead by two points. However, it would be short lived as the Lady TimberWolves switched to a zone defense in the second quarter that forced six turnovers and the Huskies went into the half tied at 17. They shot 33% in the first half.
“[Norman North] struggled in their man [defense] so they went zone and I just thought we were way too impatient,” said Edmond North head coach Pete Papahronis. “We were forcing passes and trying to make stuff happen that wasn’t there. At halftime, we just talked about being more patient, making more passes and less dribbles not forcing passes and making sure that they’re there and when they come, then we’ll take it.”
Out of the break, the Huskies went on a 9-0 run, getting scores from Elle Papahronis, Laci Steele and Amaia Maxwell on three of their first four possessions. They continued their offensive haul by taking advantage of second chance opportunities through the rest of the game. They grabbed seven second-half offensive rebounds and were able to shoot 43% in the second half.
“Well that’s another thing we talked about at halftime,” Papahronis said. “We were struggling to make baskets, there’s two ways to do that: up your defense so we can get transition or crash the offensive glass. I think we were able to make a few transitions more in the second half than we were in the first half and we definitely did a better job of crashing the offensive glass.”
Through their second chance opportunities the Lady Huskies were able to get to the free-throw line. They shot 15 4th quarter free-throws, scoring eight of them. They only put in one basket from the floor in the fourth quarter. The final was 42-33.
The Huskies then topped Norman North 81-61, scoring their most points all season.
“When you hit shots, you’re pretty good,” said Edmond North boys head coach Scott Norris. “And [Abraham Aghesedo] got us going inside early, I just don’t think they had an answer for it. And Dalante [Shannon] getting to the rim, Landry [Harris] played well. When you have more threats playing well and hitting shots, you’re a lot better.”
After finishing the first quarter down by one point the Huskies blew the game open with a 19-9 second quarter run to give themselves a 36-27 lead going into halftime. From there, the Huskies put in 45 second half points.
Dalante Shannon on back-to-back plays had a steal and score, dunking with both hands on the first, Cameron Lee put in two 3-pointers and Josh Price pushed the lead to 20 for the first time late in the third quarter with a free-throw.
“Again it’s just hitting shots,” Norris said. “We didn’t do a very good job of defensive transition early. I mean we wanted to take the ball out of [Jaheim Johnson’s] hands and we didn’t want to try to get a steal and we were trying to get steals so they were playing three on one and getting easy buckets so once we settled down and kind of figured things out I thought we played a lot better. When we got stops and we get in transition we’re a better team.”
Shannon led all scorers with 21, followed by Abraham Aghasedo’s 17.
The Huskies will travel to Norman Jan. 17 to take on the Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.