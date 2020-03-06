The Edmond North Huskies defeated the Edmond Santa Fe Wolves with a final score of 49-44 in a win-or-go-home Edlam battle Friday night.
North was led in scoring by Joell Wilson, who finished with 11 points, eight of them coming in the fourth quarter.
The Huskies got off to a slow start. Santa Fe held them to just three points in the first four minutes of the game, and after back-to-back 3-pointers from Donovan Vickers and Jvon Hutchinson, the Huskies found themselves down 9-3 with about three minutes left in the first quarter. The Huskies started forcing turnovers, thought, and they answered by going on an 8-3 run in the final three minutes to even things up at 11.
The Huskies continued that run in the second quarter. A Landry Harris 3-pointer began a run that ultimately gave North an eight-point lead. With 1:40 left until halftime, Dalante Shannon attracted the defense on his drive to the basket and dished it off to Layton Moore for a layup to give the Huskies a 23-15 lead. Back-to-back shots by Vickers and Michael Reeves made the score 23-19 going into halftime.
It remained close the rest of the way, but North didn’t surrender the lead for the remainder of the game. A driving layup by Talyn Shettron tied things up at 27, but Shannon answered with a layup and a deep 3-pointer to put the Huskies back up by five. North led 32-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Cameron Lee converted a reverse layup and Wilson scored back-to-back buckets for the Huskies, one of them after a quick hesitation move to slip past the defender and drain a mid-range jumper. This gave the Huskies an ideal start to the fourth quarter, leading 38-29 with 5:30 remaining.
A 3-pointer from Vickers made it a three-point game with 40 seconds remaining, but with little time left on the clock, the Wolves were forced to play the foul game, sending Wilson to the line. He made both to make it a two-possession game, and Santa Fe was unable to answer.
Shannon finished with 10 points, Harris and Sam Walker finished with eight points, and Abraham Aghasedo added six points. For Santa Fe, Colby Onyekuru and Vickers had 12 points each.
The Huskies will face Putnam City West on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the State Tournament.
After the game, North head coach Scott Norris talked about what they’ll need to do to give themselves a chance to win against PC West.
“They are going to trap and pressure us, so we have to make great decisions,” he said. “We have to be better with the basketball, make every pass shorter, and we have to make shots.”
