A torrential Edmond North second-quarter wasn’t enough to off-set a second-half comeback from the Putnam City West Patriots in the pair’s area consolation championship Saturday night in Yukon, with West winning in overtime to move on to next week’s Class 6A State Tournament.
A 10-point halftime advantage was almost enough to hold off the late-surging Patriot team, but a 3-pointer came from West’s Rondel Walker with less than a minute remaining in regulation. It capped off 30-20 third- and fourth-quarter scoring differential that favored West in Yukon Saturday.
The Huskies still had their chance in overtime, though. Six total lead changes came during the extra period of basketball. Edmond North’s Landry Harris started the dance off with a floater to open overtime.
But, Walker took a handoff 3-pointer to give the Patriots only their second lead of the night.
Joell Wilson stepped into a deep 3-pointer to answer, but another Patriot 3-ball splashed to sandwich North’s next-to-last made field-goal of overtime.
Harris was fouled and took the lead back with two made free-throws, but they were immediately offset by Walker at the line the next PCW possession.
I'm in Yukon tonight. Edmond North and Putnam City West will meet in five minutes. Winner gets to play basketball next weekend. Here's the thread: #okpreps | @edmondsun— Aaron Albertson (@AaronAtTheSun) March 8, 2020
North came up scoreless their next trip down, and that meant the Huskies had to send West to the free-throw line. Harris offset the first two Patriot intentional makes with a jumper, but West answered with two more free-throws and North couldn’t recover.
Harris finished with a team-high 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Dalante Shannon scored 14 points on nine shots; Cam Lee made two 3-pointers to score 11 and grab five rebounds; and Joell Wilson had 10 points, three assists and two made 3-pointers.
The Husky defense was stout Saturday. They’d force West into just 20 makes on 61 shots. The Patriots posted near-identical 10-for-30 and 10-for-31 splits from both inside and outside the 3-point arc — all while North shot 21-of-44 overall and 9-of-18 from 3-point range.
The difference, Saturday, was timely rebounds. The teams tied the overall rebound total at 30, but 13 Putnam City West boards came in a third-quarter that saw the Patriots score 19 points, eviscerating what was a 10-point Edmond North lead.
Abraham Aghasedo, who finished with five points Saturday, led the Huskies with 16 rebounds.
North grabbed that first-half lead by dominant, deep shooting that mostly came in the second quarter.
Holding just a single-point advantage to start the frame, they’d make five of their six second-quarter 3-point tries to take the frame on a nine-point edge.
Sam Walker swiped one of his two first-half steals, and it started an offensive possession that saw North swing the ball to find a wide-open Joell Wilson. Wilson obliged, burying the 3-pointer before Wilson himself found an assisted money-ball later in the quarter. The assist, which was pocketed on the stroke from Cam Lee, served as Lee’s second 3-pointer of the night.
By the end of the first half, Landry Harris, Dalante Shannon and Sam Walker had all made 3-pointers, too, helping North out to 10-of-19 shooting in the first 16 minutes, with 21 of their 32 first-half points coming from behind the 3-point arc.
Edmond North’s loss eliminates them from Class 6A playoff contention. They finish the year with a 20-7 record with three ranked wins over Edmond Santa Fe; two over both Deer Creek and Norman North; one win against each of the ranked Broken Arrow and Yukon; and an upset of then-No. 1 Southmoore on Feb. 4.
