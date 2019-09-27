Edmond North scored a defensive touchdown and senior quarterback Colby Entwistle put another six in lights, but the touchdowns weren’t enough as the Huskies fell for the third time this season — this time to Putnam City North away from home with a score of 44-14.
In the second quarter, North’s Tanner Edwards registered a sack and forced a fumble in one swoop, and Teagan LeBlanc fell on the loose ball in the end zone for the defensive touchdown.
Click here for a link to the Sun's album from Friday's football contests
The score paired well with Entwistle’s strike. He found Xander Steele open for an 11-yard touchdown pitch and catch in the fourth quarter Friday, good for North’s second touchdown of the evening.
But the scores couldn’t keep up with PC North. They’d put 44 on the board and North would fall by 30 points two weeks after their first win of the season.
North will host Owasso at home next week at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.