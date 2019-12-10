The Edmond North Huskies showed off their defensive length this weekend, holding each of their opponents under 50 points while sprinting to the Bixby Tournament Championship.
North held Owasso and hosting Bixby to consecutive 24 point nights on Thursday and Friday, before they limited 6A No. 6 Sapulpa to just 49 points to clinch Saturday’s tournament hardware.
Three of the Edmond North starters almost outscored Sapulpa themselves Saturday, with Laci Steele notching a game-high 20 points. Behind her were two more Huskies in double figures — eventual Tournament Most Valuable Player Graycen Holden with 15, and fellow freshman Elle Papahronis with 11 tallies. Elle saw six of her points fall with two 3-pointers, both coming in the second quarter.
The treys saw North take a 12-point advantage into halftime, and the Huskies held on to finish Saturday’s championship with a 60-49 edge.
“Holding that Sapulpa offense to under 50 points was a goal of ours,” head coach Pete Papahronis said. “I knew it would be a difficult task, and holding them under 50 was our main thing. That’s a really good team that we beat, I think they’re a top team in the state.”
It was just another notch in an early list of double-digit wins for Papahronis’ defensive-minded squad. They’re off to a 4-0 start to the year, with every win being greater than 10 total points. In that stretch, they’ve faced the state’s preliminarily-ranked Nos. 6, 7 and 15 teams.
And on Monday, Papahronis said that’s due in part to senior Graycen Holden’s scoring, rebounding, and defensive efforts.
“Graycen consistently rebounds wells, and both her defense and scoring ability has gone unmatched,” Papahronis said of the tournament’s MVP. “No one is able to handle her in the post.”
Holden was the only Husky to earn double-digit points in each of the weekend’s games. She’d help North with 16 points against Owasso on Thursday — all without seeing a trip to the free-throw line. Then, a day later, she blasted 19 on Bixby on Friday evening.
Holden’s intensity inside the paint is infectious, and Papahronis said the defense of his young, long wings around her just helps the Husky offense that much more.
“Anytime our offense gets transition breaks, then we’re set up well,” Papahronis said. “We try to score off transition just as much as we do in the half-court offense. And that all stems from our defense. If we don’t play good defense then we won’t be able to do that.”
North was the only team in the bracket to see two selections to the tournament’s All-Tournament team. Holden took the top-spot, and guard Laci Steele saw the other Husky selection. Steele put across a game-best 17 points against Owasso, before another nine poured in on Friday.
Papahronis said he expected it of Steele — one of two freshman and three total underclassmen starting for North this season. In fact, he said all three of them have more experience than what you’d see in a typical high school athlete.
“We have a young roster, but we have a lot of experience,” he explained.
Papahronis talked on how they were able to rely on Elle Papahronis to lock down Sapulpa’s leading scorer. On Friday, Temira Poindexter scored 26 points. On Saturday — with Elle drawing Poindexter as her defensive assignment — she netted only two baskets.
“We’re very experienced,” he continued, “Even though we’re starting two freshmen and a sophomore, those girls have played a lot of competitive basketball. I don’t think it’s going to be an issue.”
North will get another test on Tuesday when they test Moore High School. Moore was the new No. 1 in 6A as of Monday’s newest rankings. Papahronis — who’s own squad garnished six first place votes themselves — said he even put the Huskies’ next opponent at the top of his own voting list.
“It’s a huge game, but I believe that if we play the way we do — and defend the way we can — I think we can have a shot.”
Tipoff is at 6 p.m. Tuesday in North’s Siberian Gymnaisum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.