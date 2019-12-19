The Edmond North Huskies finished fourth out of 34 total teams this weekend in Enid’s annual Mid-America Nationals wrestling tournament. 

The Huskies’ top-placer was 182-pound Gabe Mullaney. Mullaney won his weight’s silver bracket championship. 

Also, with a high podium finish for North was Jaxon Randall. Randall, wrestling in the 152-pound frame, finished third for his weight. 

Joining Randall on the podium was 195-pounder Christian Cantu. Cantu placed fourth, and Garrett McBride (106) and Braden Bowman (170) each followed with a fifth-place finish in their respective brackets. 

Nate Becker (126), Josh Parks (132), and Jordan Iwuchukwu (285) each added seventh-place finishes in the team’s top-4 finish this weekend. 

Tags

Recommended for you