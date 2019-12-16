Edmond North took the girls match, and Memorial the boys in Edlam on Friday night at Edmond North.
In the first bout of the night, the Edmond North girls utilized scoring streaks from several players including Laci Steele, Toni Papahronis, and Amaia Maxwell to top Memorial 56-36 at home.
The first quarter between the Huskies and Bulldogs was highlighted by the Huskies’ Steele and Bulldog’s Baylor Franz, who combined for 17 of the 23 total points scored. Steele started 3-for-3, hitting two early three pointers and a midrange jumper to put North ahead 10-2. Franz answered by assisting Katelyn Levings on Memorial’s first basket of the game, then scoring 9 straight points of her own to cut the lead to just one at 12-11.
In the second quarter the teams traded blows, but back-to-back and-1’s from North’s Kierra Allen and Steele cemented a 26-18 Husky lead headed into halftime. Toni Papahronis hit two three’s in the second quarter, finishing with a team-high 16 points. Steele finished right behind with 15. Levings led the Bulldogs with 14 points.
In the third quarter, North’s Maxwell came alive, scoring 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting from the field, including an and-1 to push the lead to 46-26 at the end of the third.
“We know we have more offensive threats this year. I really believe Memorial was trying to take Graycen Holden out of the game, every time she caught it she had a double or triple team,” Edmond North head coach Pete Papahronis said of his team’s all-around performance. “It was good to know and show people we’re not just one-dimensional.”
The team’s matched each other with 10 points each in the fourth quarter, and North cruised to a 20-point victory at home.
Memorial wins the second act
After a slow first half to the boys game, Memorial turned it up a notch in the second, beating Edmond North for the second time in two weeks, this time 56-43 to move to 5-1. The Huskies are now 4-2, with both their losses coming to the Bulldogs.
The first quarter of the crosstown rivalry yielded few points, as the first basket came 7 minutes into the game on a Sean Pedulla layup, giving the Bulldogs their first lead. North’s Dalante Shannon would answer on the next possession and tie it. The back-to-back first buckets for each team were a foreshadowing, as Pedulla and Shannon finished as their respective team’s leading scorers.
The second quarter was as back-and-forth as it could be, but Huskies center Abraham Aghasedo got the go-ahead bucket in the paint to give North an 18-16 lead into halftime. He would finish with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting, all in the paint.
But Sean Pedulla was a huge factor in the Memorial comeback. He finished with just 6 points in the first half before a scorching second half left him with 25 in total. He finished 7-of-14 from the field, and 10-of-11 from the free throw line.
“Sean is one of the best offensive talents in the state,” Memorial head coach Shane Cowherd said. “Sean didn’t really settle for bad shots. He was manufacturing good offense for him, getting to the free throw line and getting to the rim.”
The Bulldogs started to slip away midway through the third quarter, and never looked back, outscoring North 40-25 in the final two quarters.
Shannon led North with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field. Pedulla led the Bulldogs with 25, followed by Gabe Seat with 7. Seat didn’t miss a shot all night, going 2-for-2 from the field and flawless from the free-throw line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.