MIDWEST CITY — With the top four runners receiving medals, the Lady Huskies from Edmond North claimed the runner-up slot at the Titan Invitational Cross Country meet hosted by Carl Albert on Tuesday.
Tyler Goza finished in the No. 3 position for the North boys who finished in fourth place. His time was 16:29.73. The North girls were only 9 points behind Piedmont, the winner in both the boys and girls competition.
As usual, Tally Smith was the top runner for the North girls as she picked up a medal for the No. 5 finish in 20:27.52. Elizabeth Nowlin also earned a top-20 medal with her No. 17 finish in 21:04.99.
Also receiving medals were Blake Tarzia, No. 18 in 21:10.56, and No. 19 Camryn Kirkland in 21:11.02. Rounding out the scoring was No. 23 Hannah Jackson in 21:26.20. Displacers for ENHS were Bailey Thien and Kylie Boggs.
There were 14 teams in the 5A-6A competition with 98 runners competing.
The North boys finished behind Piedmont, Santa Fe South, and Stillwater in the team race. Defending State Class 5A Champion Christian Arenivar of Santa Fe South scorched the 5K course in 15:39.81 for the fastest time in the state thus far in the season.
Behind Goza on the Husky squad were Jaden Redmond, No. 24 in 17:39.90, No. 35 Carson Royse in 17:57.99, No. 42 Jackson Louderback in 18:10.66, and No. 43 Chase Mcmannis in 18:18.64. Displacers were Braydon Wilkins and Adrian Hernandez.
The talented field included 16 teams with 118 runners in the Large School (5A-6A) class.
Edmond Memorial was one slot back in the No. 5 position as No. 15 Andrew Cordova (17:29.07) and No. 16 Jackson Davis (17:30.11) earned top-20 medals. Also contributing to the team points were No. 32 Carson Kardokus in 17:52.13, No. 44 Hayden Boyett in 18:22.60, and No. 47 Drake Bass in 18:24.94. Displacers were Nathaniel Chen and Austin Null.
The Lady Bulldogs had two medalists in No. 6 Josie Raymond in 20:38.22 and No. 7 Somer Rhoades in 20:42.07. Others contributing points were No. 27 Veagan Jones in 21:43.47, Lauren Crouch, who was No. 39 in 22:07.28, and Brenna Cordova, No. 48 in 22:33.42. Riley Horton was the displacer for EMHS.
Kiley Keene finished well for Edmond Santa Fe in the girls division, earning the No. 3 spot on the awards stand. Joining her on the Lady Wolves roster was No. 38 Claire Hall in 22:08.21; No. 40 Amelia Larsen in 22:09.84; No. 57 Sarah Butler in 23:00.80; and No. 67 Michaella McGrew in 23:35.98. Displacers were Marwa Elgreghni and Danielle Coombs.
Caleb Haymore posted a 17:54.74 to lead the Santa Fe boys in the No. 33 spot. Joining him on the squad were No. 40 Scott Lancaster in 18:09.08, No. 48 Gavin Greenwood in18:26.97, No. 56 Sammy Mohammad in 18:40.16, and Michael Mueller, No. 69 in 19:19.14. Displacers were Luke Williams and Caleb Newberry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.