The Edmond North girls swim team sent a herd of Huskies to the podium during the Class 6A swimming state championships at the Jenks Aquatic Center Saturday, and the girls ultimately reaped a runner-up finish.
Jenks High School won both the boys and girls team state championships this weekend, with the Trojan girls finishing with 382 points. North, second, had 224; Tulsa Union was third with 214; Deer Creek was eighth with 88; and Edmond Memorial was 10th with 75.
The Huskies paraded to their runner-up finish by having seven different North athletes or relay-teams finish in Saturday’s top-5.
That all was started with the opening, girls 200-yard Medley Relay. Lily Rector, Emma Reynolds, Liberty Long, and Danielle Horst sent a senior-less relay squad to a fifth-place finish in 1:54.15. The time was just a second behind runner-up Bixby, and Edmond Memorial’s combination of Emma Smith, Elise Long, Kirsta Parker, and Beth McAnally — again another Edmond relay missing a graduating senior — was eighth in the same race.
Horst picked up another quick top-5 placing in the final day’s seventh event — the 50-yard freestyle. Horst finished the sprint in 25:28 — again a second south of an individual runner-up finish. Horst’s Husky teammate Erin Sylvester and Deer Creek’s Kenadie DeYoung also saw burn in the No. 1 final heat, with the pair of Edmond swimmers finishing eighth and sixth, respectively.
Two more of Edmond’s swimmers were running in the girls 100-yard butterfly just two events later. There, North freshman Liberty Long finished fourth in 1:01.45, with Edmond Memorial’s Krista Parker posting an eighth-place final in 1:04.12. The finishes garnished each athlete’s respective teams 15 and 11 total team points.
Lily Rector kept things going Saturday with the highest finish posted from an Edmond girls swimmer in the 100-yard freestyle event. There, the junior Rector swam a final time of 55.19 for a third-place time. Her teammate Allison Lewis, a freshman, was fourth in the same event in 55.70.
Edmond North junior Reese Lugafet swam the middle of the girls 200-yard freestyle relay Saturday, helping all of Lewis, Sylvester and Horst to another top-5 finish. They’d grab 32 team points for their third-place finish, and Deer Creek (Kenadie DeYoung, Halle McFarlane, Jillian Hull, Grace Anthony) and Edmond Memorial (Krista Parker, Beth McAnally, Ingrid Olstad, Emma Smith) also sent teams to the No. 1 final heat, finishing sixth and seventh, respectively.
Finally, the North girls ended Saturday’s state championships just like they started it — with yet another top-5 relay finish. Swimming in the 400-yard freestyle relay, Long, Lewis, Sylvester and Rector ran through the event for a third-place finish with a time of 3:47.80. Deer Creek High School’s roster of DeYoung, McFarlane, Hull and Olivia Lounsbery was seventh in the same event.
