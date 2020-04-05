The Edmond North girls golf team will have to wait to get their shot at a third-straight state title.
For the four seniors on the team, they will unjustly never get that shot.
The coronavirus brought the 2020 season to an abrupt end after just one tournament of play for the Huskies. For Emily Miller, Arielle Harris, Caroline Horton, and Taylor Underwood, their high school careers ended on March 26 when the OSSAA unanimously voted to cancel the basketball championships and all spring sporting events statewide.
Head coach Brock VanCleave took the news hard.
“Getting the news that everything was over was pretty brutal. You look forward to this all year … and then it’s gone,” he said. "That’s maybe the hardest part of it is you don’t get that closure. There’s no banquet at the end of the year, there’s no moment where you go ‘okay this is it,’ other than they tell us that it’s over.”
Edmond North dominated the lone tournament they played. They finished in first place, winning by 27 strokes. Haley Blevins finished No. 1 in the tournament, shooting a 74. Emily Miller finished third with a 79, and Aiden Coffelt finished tied for fourth with an 84. Jenna Triplett and Whitney Moore both finished with 85s and tied for ninth place to round out the North starters. Broken Arrow finished in second with a 349 and Jenks finished third at 350.
Even more than their resounding tournament win, the Huskies improved their performance on the very same course by 10 strokes from last season, in much worse weather conditions. In 2019, that very same team went on to win the state tournament.
“We’ll always wonder what if, but at the same time I think it’s something where I’m just extremely proud of the girls on the team,” Coach VanCleave said. “In a lot of ways, some girls got to go out and enjoy one good round of golf and be proud of what they accomplished.”
For Miller, who was instrumental in both of North’s prior championships, this won’t be her last round of competitive golf. She will continue her career at the University of Central Oklahoma.
“Two years ago Emily Miller was pumped to shoot in the 70s,” VanCleave said. “Now she felt like she played horrible on that first tournament and she shot 78 in brutal conditions for a third place finish.”
The Edmond North junior varsity squad finished in fourth place, beating out the likes of Bixby, OCS, Yukon and others. Coach VanCleave said the JV’s performance was a bright spot and a testament to the team’s competitive nature.
Despite all the negatives that come with the cancellation of a season, Coach VanCleave found plenty of positives within the situation. Many of which he said were intangible.
“Just to see the improvement, where we’ve come from, the ways these girls push each other, it just makes me incredibly proud of what they’ve already accomplished. I don’t think any trophy would necessarily justify that.”
