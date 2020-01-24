The Edmond North Huskies made their 12th consecutive district title look easy on Thursday night.
The Huskies hosted Moore, Norman North and Lawton Thursday in the Siberian Gymnasium, and they froze out all three opponents they faced when they took the district duals on a combined score differential of 187-24.
First, they handled Moore 50-15 to open Thursday’s contest. Moore’s 15 would be the most an opponent would score team-wise all night, and the Huskies bettered Norman North 62-9 in the evening’s second pairing.
Finally, North closed with an unblemished, 81-0 win against an outmatched Lawton High to seal the district title and 12th subsequent birth to next month’s dual state tournament in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
In the most recent years, the Huskies have had different showings come mid-February at Shawnee’s FireLake Arena. In 2018 they advanced to the semifinals after beating Owasso in the opening rounds.
Then, in last year’s 2019 Class 6A Dual State Tournament, the Huskies fell in a close, hard-fought battle with Sand Springs in the 4/5 seeded contest. They ultimately lost 34-31.
Edmond North has a dual state title already, after coming from behind in three consecutive matches in the 2013. That was the programs first and only dual state title.
Edmond North 50, Moore 15
106: Edmond North's Garrett McBride defeats Yancy Kite, 8-7.
113: Edmond North's Aiden Godbehere majors Cody Spaan, 13-3.
120: Moore's Garrett Weaver defeats Hayden Flaherty, 9-7.
126: Edmond North's Ayden Little accepts a forfeit from Moore's Skyler West.
132: Moore's Christian Mcclain pins Daxton DeFrange, 3:48.
138: Edmond North's Austin Mason defeats Jackson Vaughn, 10-8.
145: Edmond North's Beaux Dolf majors Kaylon Peterson, 13-3.
152: Edmond North's Jaxon Randall pins Payton Thomas, 6:43.
160: Edmond North's Braden Bowman pins Caden Elliot, 1:17.
170: Edmond North's Ethan Ooten defeats Drew Howell, 4-2.
182: Edmond North's Jaxon Lister pins Brodie Blankenship, 0:51.
195: Moore's Tristan Ashford pins Gabe Mullaney, 7:01.
220: Edmond North's Christian Cantu pins Blake Jacques, 6:52.
285: Edmond North's Jordan Iwuchukwu defeats Jax Rumsey.
Edmond North 62, Norman North 9
106: Edmond North's Garrett McBride pins Elijah Cagle, 0:16.
113: Edmond North's Aiden Godbehere pins Hunter Wienke, 0:34.
120: Norman North's Hayden Brown defeats Hayden Flaherty, 9-5.
126: Edmond North's Ayden Little defeats Jacob Zimmer, 7-2.
132: Norman North's Kayden Hawkins pins Daxton DeFrange, 1:49.
138: Edmond North's Austin Mason defeats Riley Jansing, 3-1.
145: Edmond North's Beaux Dolf defeats Ryan Howery, 8-4.
152: Edmond North's Jaxon Randall tech-falls Damon Oneil, 18-1.
160: Edmond North's Braden Bowman defeats Dylan Smith, 7-1.
170: Edmond North's Ethan Ooten defeats Austin Long 1-0.
182: Edmond North's Jaxon Lister pins Lucas Parsons, 0:23.
195: Edmond North accepts a forfeit.
220: Edmond North's Gabe Mullaney accepts a forfeit from Gavin Hernandez.
285: Edmond North's Jordan Iwuchukwu pins Jackson Stone, 1:18.
Edmond North 81, Lawton 0
106: Edmond North's Garrett McBride pins Chris Ramsey, 0:17.
113: Edmond North's Aiden Godbehere pins Jackson Gradney, 1:33.
120: Edmond North's Connor McBride defeats Quavi Paoli, 7-5.
126: Edmond North's Ayden Little pins James Ivey, 0:21.
132: Edmond North's Daxton DeFrange accepts a Lawton forfeit.
138: Edmond North's Austin Mason pins Fred Davis, 2:38.
145: Edmond North's Beaux Dolf pins Isaac Young, 2:39.
152: Edmond North's Jarrett Whitefield pins Elijah Smith, 5:41.
160: Edmond North's Braden Bowman accepts a Lawton forfeit.
170: Edmond North's Joshua Leasau pins Dan Downey, 0:09.
182: Edmond North's Jaxon Lister accepts a Lawton forfeit.
195: Edmond North's Gabe Mullaney pins Malaki Parrish, 0:37.
220: Edmond North's Christian Cantu pins Malaki Avendano, 1:02.
285: Edmond North's Teagen LeBlanc pins Jordan Hughley.
