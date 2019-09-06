The Edmond North Huskies rallied six runs across in the bottom of the sixth inning Thursday night to beat Edlam-rivals Edmond Santa Fe 7-6 at North’s softball complex.
Down 6-1 to start North’s next-to-last guaranteed at-bat, Gracie Carpenter led off with a five-pitch walk. Riah Smith then took a two-strike pitch to left field, turning into a double and scoring Carpenter. Abby Hunter would score Smith soon, too, but not after Santa Fe got their first out on the board.
Hunter’s hit was the start of the trend. With her batting in the 7-hole, 8- and 9-hole batters Morgan Thomas and Channing Lipe had two crucial one-out at-bats. They’d put two hard-hit ground balls in the dirt late Thursday, troubling Santa Fe into a bases-loaded situation.
And, with the bases juiced, in came the heart of North’s batting lineup.
Jacee Minter promptly hit a two-RBI double to left, pushing North to within just one run. Then, Kamryn Garvie and Santa Fe’s Allie Cox dueled into a full-count at-bat. Garvie singled, though, tying the game at six before Minter came home with the winning run on a wild pitch just three tosses later.
With North’s top-of-the-order getting the glory, and their bottom of the lineup coming in clutch, the offense was actually led Thursday by five-hole Riah Smith. Smith was a perfect 3-for-3 Thursday night, with an RBI and two doubles. She also scored a team-best two runs.
Hunter helped, too, tying Thursday’s team-high two RBIs on a two-hit night. Minter was knotted at the head of North’s RBI leaders, too, with her critical two-RBI double late in the sixth inning.
The rally was needed. Edmond Santa Fe threw a four-run, second inning punch to begin Thursday’s scoring. Allie Cox and Sydney Adkins started the frame off with back-to-back singles, and Alejah Woodell loaded the bases with a one-out walk.
Madi Peters, Liz Carter and Bailey Fowler then had a trio of run producing at-bats, with Peters scoring Adkins on a hard-hit ground ball to the hot corner. A batter later, Carter scored Woodell and Rylee Groves with a single to right before Fowler laced to right three pitches later, scoring Peters.
North’s Abby Hunter answered the barrage in the bottom of the second, singling in Smith after Smith reached with a leadoff double. Santa Fe starting pitcher Liz Carter would retire the next two batters, though, limiting the second-inning damage to one.
Santa Fe then added two more runs in the fourth, too, offsetting Hunter’s RBI and pushing the lead to five runs. There Groves and Peters mirrored Santa Fe’s second-inning start with two more back-to-back singles. The pair were bunted forward by Carter, before Bailey Fowler and Chloe White plated them in consecutive at-bats.
Fowler hit three times in four plate appearances Thursday night, tallying two RBIs in the loss. Liz Carter had two RBIs, too, and Sydney Adkins had two hits in four tries against Edmond North.
Edmond Santa Fe out-hit North 9-7 in the loss.
The win helps North take three of their last four decisions over the last calendar week. All-in-all, they sit at 9-6 on the year, with Thursday’s win over Santa Fe dropping the Wolves to 5-8 on the year.
