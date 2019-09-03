After a back-and-forth first half, the Edmond North Huskies couldn’t capitalize in the second, falling to the Yukon Millers, 21-13.
“I felt like we let this one slip away,” Edmond North head coach Tanner Roof said. “I feel like we had opportunities to take the lead. We’ve gotta value our offensive possessions in the second half.”
A single Yukon touchdown highlighted the second half, as they churned more than 14 minutes of clock by using running backs Camron Farmer and Landon Donoho.
In their first offensive series of the game, the Huskies converted on fourth down off a QB sneak from Colby Entwistle. Several big pass plays later the Huskies were comfortably in Yukon territory, but couldn’t capitalize, turning it over on downs.
The Huskies got their chance on the next drive.
After stopping the Millers on their first drive, a 44-yard pass from Entwistle to tight-end Jack Cheap, and an unnecessary roughness penalty on the very next play, set up North in the red-zone. The pass from Entwistle to Lennon Schadegg completed the 53-yard drive. Yukon’s Nate Hahn blocked the point-after attempt.
Despite back-to-back big hits from the Huskies’ Logan LaBrue in the red-zone, the Millers quickly scored due to several chunk run plays, and nailed the PAT to make it 7-6 with 8:48 left in the first quarter.
Late in the second quarter, on second-and-10, Entwistle found Barnes again for a 51-yard touchdown pass to put the Huskies up, 13-7.
The Millers went right back to the ground-and-pound run game, relentlessly sending Farmer and Donoho right into the Huskies front seven. With 19 seconds left in the first half, Farmer powered in for the one-yard touchdown run.
The Huskies narrowly missed a couple deep bombs with time expiring, and headed into halftime down, 14-13.
Edmond North's shifty receivers had a significant advantage on Yukon’s secondary throughout the game, something coach Roof keyed on before the game.
“We felt like we had some mismatches on the outside,” he said. “We knew when certain personnel were in the game we would take our shot.”
Out of half, the Millers received the ball, and proceeded to run 7 precious minutes off the clock before stalling out deep in the Huskies’ territory.
The Huskies had several big plays in the second half, but couldn’t string together a scoring drive to put themselves back in the game.
With 2:18 left in the game, North had the Millers at fourth down and inches — down just 8 points. Yukon’s quarterback Brayden Dutton squeaked up the middle to pick up the first down and seal the game at 21-13.
“This is a hungry, hungry football team,” Roof said. “I know they’ll bounce back. It’s a tough loss but we’ve got Santa Fe next week.”
Next week, the Huskies will play the Wolves in the first Edlam match up of the year.
