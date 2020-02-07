Edmond North played their self-described “most selfless” game Tuesday night while hosting the Class 6A No. 1 Southmoore High School. That selfless attitude led to four Huskies seeing double-digit points in a 77-69 upset over the SaberCats.
It was Southmoore’s third loss this season, and the win improved the No. 8-ranked Huskies to 14-4 on the year.
“We were extremely balanced, we had a lot of guys that shot well,” Edmond North head coach Scott Norris said after the win. “Defensively we really stayed engaged consistently throughout the game. I felt like we played really balanced.”
The box score showed just how balanced they were in the win. Landry Harris scored 16 points on 3-of-5 from 3-point range; Joell Wilson made another pair of 3-pointers to finish with 14 points on the night; Dalante Shannon had 16 after going 90% (9-of-10) from the free-throw line; and Sam Walker added another 14 points after he made three of his four 3-point tries.
Josh Price joined the athletes with a pair of money-ball makes, too. He’d finish with six points, three rebounds and a steal in the win.
Overall, the Huskies made 11 3-pointers in the win.
Abraham Aghasedo led North in rebounds Tuesday night with 11 boards overall. Four of his rebounds came on offense, and he’d make 3-of-5 from the field to finish just one point shy of joining the double-digit party.
The offensive outburst helped the Huskies post the most points Southmoore has allowed all season — all while evening out 31 points from Southmoore’s Jordan Thompson.
According to Norris, North succeeded offensively by staying hungry.
“We really wanted to stay aggressive offensively. When they tried to create turnovers we tried to turn that into breaks. We just tried to create opportunities from their defensive pressure.”
Part of that press-break success hinged around North believing in themselves and their system, Norris said.
“We were fortunate to shoot the ball well and come out on top. I know our guys kept believing and they kept on fighting. It was one of our better selfless games in finding the right guy and making that extra pass.”
North will see a mini-gauntlet of Edlam games late this month in three of their four final regular season contests. They’ll play 6A No. 3 Memorial Friday before hosting Edmond Santa Fe on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
