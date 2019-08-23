Edmond North football hosted a scrimmage against Lawton High School at 7 p.m. on Thursday. North was testing a new defensive front, and when the team tackled there was more than one Husky on an opposing player.
“They came out with a lot of energy, and I loved the way they countered down the line in the half of the game. They had a goal-line stand against a really good football team,” head coach Tanner Roof said.
CLICK HERE FOR A LINK TO THE SUN'S ALBUM FROM THE SCRIMMAGE
Roof’s defense was formidable from the start. Within the first couple turns of numbered offensive drives — or 17 minutes of running clock — North’s defense had forced three turnovers: Two fumble recoveries (one by returning lineman Christian Cantu) and an interception on a 1-on-1 deep ball by cornerback Lebron Jones.
Logan LaBrue debuted in a new position Thursday, too. Earlier this summer, Roof said he plans to move LaBrue around from his previous defensive back position to assist the front seven at the outside linebacker position. There, in one of the opening drives, LaBrue tracked an eligible receiver outside the hash before running through him for a pounding open-field tackle.
After the standout defensive start, rain delayed the rest of the scrimmage almost two hours. After resuming play, the teams went to a 20-minute, running-clock contest.
North held Lawton to just one first down on their opening drive. After earning the ball with the stop, the offense drove down into the redzone before being stonewalled by Lawton’s defense.
North mirrored though, stopping Lawton High scoreless on their next drive. Both defenses ultimately ended the timed-portion of the run without giving a single point away.
Returning seniors Colby Entwistle and Ryan Mann were a big reason for North’s offensive movement during the timed portion on Thursday. In the first timed possession, Entwistle found Mann for a jump-ball catch over 20 yards down the western sideline. They’d connect again — multiple times — in their last drive of the night that allowed Entwistle to heave a hail-mary try as time expired.
Roof said the two mesh well and that led to their success.
“They always seem like they’re on the same page and have really good chemistry together,” Roof said.
Edmond North will open their season next week at home against Yukon.
